Tony Ferguson Responds To Respectful Message From Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ferguson: Keep Training For The Real Finale

It took a few days but Tony Ferguson responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s respectful message following UFC 249.

Ferguson suffered his first loss since 2012 after a fifth-round TKO defeat to Justin Gaethje last weekend. It not only ended his 12-fight winning streak, but also any chance of seeing his highly-anticipated fight with Nurmagomedov happening — at least this year.

Nurmagomedov was just as shocked as any following the defeat. However, he put any beef the pair had between them in the past and wished Ferguson well with a message of support the following day.

“Whatever happened is in the past. Heads up Tony, I hope everything is good with you and your family. When your son grow up, he’ll be proud with you. @TonyFergusonXT“

Ferguson finally responded to the message on Friday as he clearly appreciated Nurmagomedov’s gesture.

However, “El Cucuy” hasn’t given up hope on a meeting with “The Eagle” as he told him to keep training for their fight.

“Respect” @TeamKhabib You Still Owe Me 20 Pushups 💯 Glad Your Pops Is Doing Better 🌱 I’ll See You Soon Kid, Keep Training For The Real Finale. -Champ 💪🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽

If that is to happen, Nurmagomedov will have to get past Gaethje. Ferguson, meanwhile, will have to get back on the win column before he can get a title shot again.