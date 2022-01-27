Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson In The Works, Date TBD

Holy banger!!! The UFC is currently working on Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson, but don’t get too excited because it’s not done just yet.

In the works

On Wednesday, UFC President Dana White did a Q&A for ESPN + subscribers. UFC commentator Laura Sanko was the host, and she got White to give up a fight that the promotion is working on. He reiterated that the fight is not signed and is in the works.

That is because last time he gave a fight announcement during an interview, he announced Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon. Although, it turned out both sides had not agreed to it.

“Every time I do this, all the idiot reporters run out and say— it just happened the other day! I did it with Barstool (Sports), and some manager went ‘ooooh, the contact isn’t signed.’ Yeah, I know. I didn’t say it was signed. “You’re asking me who we’re looking at but it always turns into an absolute goofball show when I announce it. We’re looking at [Ferguson] vs. Chandler. There ya go. Go lie and say it’s done so that managers coming calling and crying,” White said.

Dana White says they are working on Tony Ferguson/Michael Chandler. It's not signed.#UFC pic.twitter.com/lq6OVM54oP — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) January 27, 2022

No date was given for the potential fight. Sources tell MiddleEasy that the fight is indeed in talks, backing White’s claims. Don’t worry, it shouldn’t be another Paddy ‘The Baddy’ scenario.

Someone’s streak will be snapped

Both men need a win to avoid furthering their losing streak.

Chandler (22-7) started his UFC career on fire when he knocked out Dan Hooker at UFC 257 to earn a shot at the lightweight title. The former Bellator champion would come up short at UFC 262. In his most recent outing, he would put on the Fight of the Year with Justin Gaethje but would lose a unanimous decision.

Ferguson (25-6) has fallen on hard times as of late after going on a 12-fight win streak. He lost to Gaethje and Charles Oliveira in 2020, and then in his only fight in 2021, he would lose a dominant unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush.

Dana White Privilege

There is some beef between Ferguson and Chandler. The pair were linked before Chandler’s debut, but the fight fell through the cracks, unfortunately. ‘El Cucuy’ says it was because Chandler has Dana White privilege.

“Dana White privilege” definitely the best one-liner today 😂 pic.twitter.com/mre8dVnxkL — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 13, 2021