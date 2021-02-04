Tony Ferguson Calls Out Nate Diaz: ‘You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter’

Tony Ferguson is seemingly looking to fight Nate Diaz.

With Diaz expected to return to the lightweight division after UFC president Dana White claimed he was working on a fight for him, the Stockton native recently put out a post hinting that he will only compete at 170 pounds.

“NDA soldier 170 lbs. Come get you some of the real 👊”

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

Diaz, of course, hasn’t competed at 155 pounds since his win over Michael Johnson in December 2015 and it looks like it’s remaining that way.

However, the weight class doesn’t matter for former welterweight and current lightweight contender Ferguson who responded to Diaz’s tweet by challenging him to accept a fight with him.

“All You Do Is B*tch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual. 🖕🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽”

All You Do Is Bitch Out. You Don’t Want No Squabbles From A Real Fighter. 170lbs or 155lbs… SitDown & STFU Casual. 🖕🥷 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/rWtipz07HI — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 4, 2021

Ferguson vs. Diaz Makes Sense

Many observers were quick to give their approval of the fight.

This is the one! Nate vs. Tony at 170. Makes so much sense. https://t.co/JvQCgkbEiB — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 4, 2021

Personally this is a fight I've wanted to see for a very long time. So down for Nate vs. Tony. https://t.co/Mqcxnqo5kU — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) February 4, 2021

Ferguson is on a two-fight losing streak following defeats to Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira but still remains one of the best lightweights in the world.

Diaz, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO defeat to Jorge Masvidal in their BMF title fight back in November 2019.

But even the losses aside, the stylistic matchup is what makes the fight intriguing given that both fighters have iron chins and are known for their cardio and endurance.

If a fight is actually on the cards, hopefully Diaz accepts as a five-round battle with Ferguson would only be fireworks.