Former UFC Title Challenger Felicia Spencer Retires From MMA

Hanging up the gloves is difficult for many fighters, but one UFC Featherweight has made peace with it.

‘Bye Felicia’

Just a few weeks after scoring a TKO win over Leah Letson, Felicia Spencer has decided to retire from MMA. This would come as quite a shock as Spencer is only 31 years old.

On a vacation at Universal Studios would be where Spencer finally came to terms with her next decision of her life. It was going to be a new chapter from here on out. A future without fighting. The former UFC title challenger would announce her retirement from inside the theme park.

“I wanted to let everyone know that I’ve made the decision to be done with my fighting career.” Spencer told Fight Bananas. “I want to call it a career. I would call it more of an opportunity. And I’m done pursuing the opportunity.”

Spencer, 31, could have spent many more years inside the Octagon but is satisfied with the work she has put into her 12-fight pro career.

“I’m really happy with where I left off and everything I’ve done.”

Her UFC Run

Before walking away from the sport, ‘Feenom’ had the honor of headlining UFC 250 against Amanda Nunes in 2020. She would show true heart, going the distance with the GOAT. Spencer also shared a heartwarming moment with Nunes afterwards, where the champ let her hold onto her belt.

Spencer also shared the Octagon with Cris Cyborg, being the second fighter in history to go the distance with Cyborg.

Felicia Spencer beat the likes of Megan Anderson, Zarah Fairn and Leah Letson in her 2-year stint with the UFC. We wish the best to Spencer on her future endeavors.

Thumbnail credit: David Van Auken