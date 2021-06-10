Paul Felder to Replace Daniel Cormier in Commentary Booth for UFC 263

According to various outlets, retired lightweight Paul Felder will replace Daniel Cormier in the commentary booth for UFC 263. The card will showcase Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori for the UFC’s middleweight title. Additionally, Felder will join commentary staples Jon Anik and Joe Rogan for the event.

Cormier was one of the first fighters to praise Felder for his ability to work the commentary booth and his ability to fight, especially after Paul came to grips that he would end his professional fighting career.

“A guy in Paul Felder, who has a fantastic broadcast career that’s waiting for him, he’s got acting opportunities, he has so many opportunities. The UFC is changing in a way that now, as an athlete you can walk away earlier and still find a lot of opportunities, and Paul Felder is a type of guy who will take full advantage of those kinds of things,” said DC.

Paul Felder Replaces Cormier for UFC 263

Since then, MMA Junkie has reported that Felder would substitute for Cormier during the event.

So far, it’s unknown why Cormier won’t be attending the event. And Cormier has yet to respond to the news of Felder replacing him on the card.

Of course, fans of the sport sounded off on social media, declaring that Felder is one of the best commentators on the UFC’s roster. So, they’re not disappointed by the news of his addition to UFC 263.

UFC 263

Here’s the complete card for the event, which will take place on June 12, 2021, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on ESPN+ and pay per view.

Main card

Middleweight: Israel Adesanya (c) vs. Marvin Vettori

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

Welterweight: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Preliminary card (ESPN / ESPN+)

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Darren Stewart

Women’s Flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Early prelims

Women’s Bantamweight: Pannie Kianzad vs. Alexis Davis

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Lightweight: Fares Ziam vs. Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight: Carlos Felipe vs. Jake Collier