Paul Felder appears more than happy to continue commentating rather than fighting inside the Octagon.

As Jorge Masvidal’s pay dispute with the UFC continues, “Gamebred” recently lashed out at the promotion and took aim once again at fighters with commentating gigs.

“And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating””

Felder Explains Why He Loves Commentating

It’s not clear who exactly Masvidal is referring to in particular and which commentator specifically defended the UFC by telling fighters to just fight. However, we do know which fighters have commentating gigs such as Daniel Cormier, Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, Dan Hardy and Felder.

And Felder seemingly responded soon after with a post on Instagram explaining why he loved commentating.

“I get asked a lot when I’m returning or if I’m officially retired. I miss the octagon and competing but these Pictures are how I come home to a 5 year old princess. It’s a hard job. This is why I love commentating. I get to talk about the toughest athletes on the planet. #bloodsport #tough #irishdragon”

Although it is entirely possible Felder was making a general post about his current status as a fighter, the timing right after Masvidal’s tweet appears to make it seem as a response to the disgruntled BMF champion.

“The Irish Dragon” last competed in February when he suffered a split decision loss to Dan Hooker. Felder would hint at retirement soon after but has since had a change of heart although there is no update on any potential next fight.