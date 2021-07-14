Paul Felder On Conor McGregor’s Trash Talk: “What He Said Was Wrong”

Not everybody is a fan of Conor McGregor’s trash talk.

The War Of Words

The former UFC double champion pushed all the buttons in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. To promote the fight, McGregor had promised to take Poirier’s life and send “The Diamond” out on a stretcher.

Additionally, McGregor would constantly talk about Poirier’s wife, Jolie, and how she was in his DMs. He did this before the fight and the fire wouldn’t cease after the loss at UFC 264.

“The Notorious” might have broken his tibia in his first round against Poirier, but he hadn’t broken his voice box. McGregor would continue to make verbal jabs to the Poirier’s while injured on the Octagon floor.

Felder Reacts

Former UFC Lightweight contender Paul Felder becomes the latest personality to joins the list of Conor critics. “The Irish Dragon” was no fan of the antics McGregor had taken part of surrounding the hyped-up trilogy fight.

“You’re on the ground with your leg broken in half at the bottom, threatening to kill somebody to a man who has just dominated you twice in a row now,” Felder said on “UFC Round-Up. “He could walk up and soccer kick you in the mouth and knock all your teeth out and leave you for dead on that canvas. You’re the one who is in position to get killed, Conor, in that spot.” “It’s not a street fight. It’s not life and death really,” Felder added. “Obviously in boxing and MMA, there’s injuries that can cause people to literally die. So to talk about that stuff is just disgusting and we’ve mentioned that a million times. What he said was wrong.”

Do you agree with Paul Felder?