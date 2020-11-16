UFC Vegas 14 took place last Saturday and was headlined by Rafael Dos Anjos vs Paul Felder. Felder came in as a replacement for Islam Makhachev and fought Dos Anjos on five days’ notice. Felder put up a fight and even hurt Dos Anjos at times but he was just overwhelmed by his opponent’s grappling skills. Felder ended up losing in a split decision (48-47; 50-45; 50-45).

During the fight, Felder suffered a cut right between the eyes after a short left hook from Dos Anjos in the 3rd round. The “Irish Dragon” did not back down and kept fighting for the next 2 rounds but he did need a few stitches after the fight.

In a video posted on Instagram by his manager Brian Butler-Au, Felder is seen getting stitched up by the UFC medical crew. Despite the loss, Felder appears to be in a pretty good mood. He jokes with his corner and the medical crew and recounts the fight against Dos Anjos.

“He (Dos Anjos) kept telling me “you’re a tough son of a b*tch” but he’s tough toon nothing but respect for him.”

Felder said in his post-fight interview that he wasn’t going anywhere and won’t consider retirement for a long time. He regained his motivation and love for the sport and a motivated Paul Felder is a danger for anyone at 155lbs.