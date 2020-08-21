It’s almost a general consensus that Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest heavyweight in the history of mixed martial arts. In fact, some even consider him one of the top 4 fighters to ever live. Even in the midst of so much glory, it’s rare that a fighter leaves the game unscathed, without losing. For Fedor, his first loss came at the hands of Fabrício Werdum at Strikeforce in 2010. Nearly a decade later, Fedor will be hoping to avenge that loss and is hopeful to face Werdum in a rematch.

Fedor on Wanting the Werdum Rematch

Emelianenko recently spoke to MMA Junkie ahead of Bellator 244. During the conversation, he made it known that he would like to fight Werdum once again. Even though Fabricio is currently not a member of Bellator’s active roster.

“I have a meeting with Scott (Coker, Bellator MMA President) to discuss what the future holds as far as fighting. Obviously, (the pandemic) is unfortunate. Tomorrow, there will be a fight without fans, but these are the times we’re living in.,” said Fedor. “For myself, yes, I would like to fight (Fabricio Werdum). Whether that’s a fight fans are interested in seeing or Bellator is interested in putting on, I don’t know that.”

Scott Coker on Making the Rematch

In addition to Fedor, Scott Coker spoke about the potential matchup. As one of the more progressive Presidents in MMA, Coker expressed wanting to make the matchup happen.

“I love Fabricio and it’s something really that’s Fedor’s decision,” Coker concluded. “One of the things I’m going to talk to Fedor tonight is, ‘Is this an important fight for you?’ Whatever he says, then we’ll go make it happen. If it’s an important fight to him, then we’ll probably put it together. If not, it doesn’t mean we won’t still pursue Fabricio.”

Would fans like to see the rematch between Fedor and Werdum? Or, is it too late for Emelianenko to get redemption for a fight that happened a decade ago? Regardless, it seems like Coker will try his best to make it happen.