Emelianenko & Makhachev Receive SAMBO Ambassador Credentials In Tashkent

Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev received ceremonial credentials recognizing their roles as global SAMBO ambassadors in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on November 5. International SAMBO Federation president Vasily Shestakov presented the two fighters with statuettes bearing the letters at a press conference before the World Championships.

FIAS published a written account of the presentation and photographs showing both men holding the awards beside Shestakov. The recognition concerns their work promoting the sport internationally, rather than a new fight announcement or a competitive title.

What The Credentials Recognize

The federation says the documents authorize their holders to represent SAMBO around the world, help develop the sport and increase its recognition. They also recognize distinguished achievements and contributions to its promotion. Shestakov signed the letters.

In its account of the press conference, FIAS highlighted the attendance of 27 SAMBO legends from different countries. The federation identified Emelianenko and Makhachev as two of those established figures, pointing to their careers in both Combat SAMBO and mixed martial arts.

🤝 FIAS President Vasily Shestakov has presented symbolic Letters of Credentials in the form of statuettes to SAMBO Ambassadors to the World Fedor Emelianenko and Islam Makhachev! pic.twitter.com/FgZJufMyfP — SAMBO FIAS (@SAMBOFIAS) November 5, 2026

FIAS footage of the credential presentation in Tashkent.

The presentation should not be confused with the beginning of either man’s ambassador appointment. In an October 22 announcement confirming their attendance as guests of honor, FIAS described Emelianenko as its first official global ambassador, a role he had held for years.

The same announcement dates Makhachev’s honorary appointment to February 2026, when Shestakov presented him with the title at the International SAMBO Center. Thursday’s event therefore supplied credentials for roles already in place.

FIAS identifies Emelianenko as a four-time Combat SAMBO world champion and Makhachev as a world champion in the discipline. Their shared background explains why the federation selected two internationally known MMA fighters to represent the sport. Their presence in Tashkent is as honored guests, not an announcement that either has entered this championship’s competition.

World Championships Begin November 6

The 50th World SAMBO Championships run from November 6 through November 8 at the Game Sports Arena in Tashkent’s Olympic Village. The credential ceremony came on the eve of the opening competition day, with the federation also publishing the first day’s draw.

FIAS’s tournament announcement lists athletes representing more than 90 countries and a total prize fund of $363,000. The program spans Sport SAMBO, Combat SAMBO and SAMBO for blind athletes, with 33 sets of medals scheduled across the three days.

The federation also announced a first for its World Championships: women’s competition in SAMBO for the blind. Alongside the ambassadors’ appearance, that addition forms part of the milestone edition’s wider program. The official tournament coverage is scheduled to stream on SAMBO.live.