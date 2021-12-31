Fedor Emelianenko Wants Retirement Fight To Be Against Ryan Bader

Fedor Emelianenko is nearing his last days as an active MMA fighter.

Even at 45 years old, the Russian superstar is still racking up wins. Two years after knocking out ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Fedor would return from a long lay-off to dispatch of Tim Johnson. This ‘turn back the clock’ KO would come at home in Moscow, in front of his countrymen.

Moving on from the madness at Moscow, Emelianenko is preparing for one last dance.

Fedor Wants Bader

The heavyweight legend would like nothing more than to retire on top. That opportunity could come if a certain result occurs next month. Fedor’s former foe Ryan Bader faces off against his teammate Valentin Moldavsky at Bellator 273 (Jan. 29).

Should Moldavsky fall to Bader, Fedor would like to right the wrongs of both Russians. Bellator President Scott Coker would address his requests.

“That’s what Fedor asked me,” Coker told MMA Junkie. “He’s like, ‘If Ryan beats Moldavsky, I want to fight Ryan Bader.’ That’s what he said. I said, ‘Well, let’s talk about it and I’ll give you some other possibilities in the beginning of January, then let’s see how the fight unwinds and we’ll make a business decision, Fedor. How about that?’ And he said, ‘OK.’ And that was it.”

The current Bellator Heavyweight Champion is Fedor’s last loss to date. Bader would blitz Fedor for a quick knockout back in 2019. The result would occur in the finals of the $1M Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Having lost out on the belt and cash prize, Fedor looks to exact revenge on ‘Darth’.

‘A King’s Sendoff’

While Fedor’s next opponent is far from being set in stone, Scott Coker does have a place in mind for Fedor’s last dance. What better way to call it a career, than in your own backyard?

“We have one more fight with him and we’re going to do something really big in Russia,” Coker said. “He deserves a king’s sendoff with the career that he’s had, and we’re going to give it to him.”