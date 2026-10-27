Fayaz Haqparast Withdraws From OKTAGON 96 With Injury

Fayaz Haqparast is out of OKTAGON 96 after suffering an injury, and his fight with Shawn da Silva has been canceled. The promotion announced the withdrawal on October 27, four days before its return to Munich’s SAP Garden.

The announcement does not identify the injury, provide a recovery timetable or announce another date for the pairing. It also does not name an alternative opponent for da Silva. Those details remain unconfirmed, so neither a quick return for Haqparast nor a replacement appearance for da Silva should be treated as booked.

Unfortunately, Fayaz Haqparast has suffered an injury so is no longer able to compete at OKTAGON 96 this Saturday. His bout with Shawn da Silva has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/EtuMbrLYtO — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) October 27, 2026

An unbeaten Munich fighter loses his scheduled appearance

Haqparast’s official profile lists him at 3-0 in professional MMA and identifies Munich Allstars Gym as his team. The promotion lists his nationality as German and his division as flyweight. He was therefore preparing to compete in the same city as his home gym, with his unbeaten professional record still intact.

Da Silva would have represented a more experienced opponent by professional fight count. His current OKTAGON profile shows seven wins and two losses, places him sixth in the flyweight division and identifies Planet Eater as his gym. The German fighter is listed at 30 years old and 170 centimeters tall.

Another change to the October 31 Munich card

This is a separate development from Kevin Pastran replacing Ion Surdu against Jessin Ayari. In that earlier announcement, OKTAGON confirmed an injury withdrawal but supplied a new opponent, keeping a welterweight fight on the card. The Haqparast update instead expressly cancels the scheduled contest.

The event remains billed around Amiran Gogoladze and Felix Klinkhammer’s welterweight championship matchup. OKTAGON’s current event page also promotes Gökhan Aksu against Niko Samsonidse at lightweight, Ronald Paradeiser against Tyron Pfeifer, and the heavyweight meeting between Lazar Todev and Simon Biyong.

The main-event pairing matches two fighters the promotion emphasizes for their finishing records. It credits Gogoladze with eight finishes inside 100 seconds, while describing Klinkhammer as unbeaten through 11 fights, with all nine of his stoppages coming in the first round.

Marek Bartl against Brian Manning and Henrique Madureira against Daniel Schordje are also promoted for the Munich show, adding further scheduled fights alongside the championship headliner.

The promotion’s Munich listing has tickets on sale and states that admission to its German events is restricted to people aged 18 and over. Those event arrangements are distinct from the canceled flyweight bout.

Elsewhere on its upcoming schedule, Alina Dalaslan and Niamh Kinehan are booked for a vacant bantamweight title fight in Stuttgart on January 16, 2027.