Fallon Fox Fires Back At Joe Rogan Over Transgender Athlete Comments

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently came under fire for his comments about transgender athletes in sports. Now one person that he specifically called out in the past, Fallon Fox has responded to his remarks.

Fox has been a topic of debate and controversy for years, due to the fact that she is MMA’s first transgender athlete. On the one hand, some support her for being a pioneer, but on the other, critics say that this is not a fair fight for the women that she competes against.

This debate was recently brought back up, with Rogan discussing transgender athletes on a recent episode of his podcast. This brought backlash, with critics bringing up his previous comments about Fallon as further proof of him supposedly being transphobic.

Fallon Fox Fires Back At Joe Rogan

It seems that these recent comments from Joe Rogan have sparked the ire of Fallon Fox yet again. She has decided to respond after what can be imagined as being a ton of unwanted attention being brought in her direction again.

Posting to her Facebook page, the 5-1 MMA fighter took aim at Rogan for repeatedly showing signs of what she considers to be transphobic. She even demanded that Spotify cancel his show due to the repeated offenses.

“Joe Rogan is being transphobic yet again. He has had more transphobic episodes than you can shake a stick at. Spotify needs to cancel his show already.”

Joe Rogan is being transphobic yet again. He has had more transphobic episodes than you can shake a stick at. Spotify needs to cancel his show already. Posted by Fallon Fox on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Fallon Fox is not the first person to request Joe Rogan be canceled for someone his less than PC views on things in the world. That said, Spotify has seemingly made it clear that they are backing the UFC commentator, which makes sense given how much money they put into getting his podcast on their platform.

What do you make of these recent remarks from Joe Rogan?