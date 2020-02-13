Fabricio Werdum Set To Make UFC Return Against Alexey Oleynik

Fabricio Werdum Set To Return From USADA Suspension

Fabricio Werdum has been on the sidelines for the last two years, serving a USADA suspension. Now he is set to make his return to action, against Alexey Oleynik.

Werdum has had quite the fall from grace since losing his UFC Heavyweight Championship. Following his knockout loss to Stipe Miocic, he went 3-2, never quite being able to get back to a title shot. These issues only compounded in 2018, when he was notified of a drug test failure by USADA, for the banned substance trenbolone and its metabolite epitrenbolone.

Following this failure, Fabricio Werdum was suspended for two years by the United States Anti-Doping Agency. However, that time is up, and he is ready to get back to action. According to recent reports, he is officially slated to face off against Alexey Oleynik. The bout will take place at UFC 250, on March 9th, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Werdum was expected to face off against Oleinik before he was gifted the two year ban, in 2018. Since then, the Boa Constrictor has gone 1-2, with his most recent fight being a win over Maurice Greene, at UFC 246. Moreover, his second round armbar submission earned him Performance of the Night honors.

Fabricio Werdum seems to have a lot of ground to make up if he wants to get back to the top of the heap at heavyweight. Although a win over Alexey Oleynik would be a decent start, it is going to be tough. At 42 years of age, it seems like a near certainty that his best days are behind him at this point.