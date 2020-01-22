Fabricio Werdum Calls For Aleksei Oleinik To Be His ‘Special Guest’ For UFC Return

Fabricio Werdum Calls Out Aleksei Oleinik

Fabricio Werdum has some of the best Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in all of mixed martial arts. He wants to put his grappling to the test, against another top BJJ expert in Aleksei Oleinik.

Werdum was one of the best heavyweights in the world at one point. He captured the heavyweight strap in the UFC, battering Cain Velasquez along the way. Even though his striking, in particular his Muay Thai, has come a long way, he is still known for having unbelievable BJJ.

Unfortunately Werdum has not competed since March of 2018, when he was knocked out by Alexander Volkov. Since then, he has been serving a USADA suspension, stemming from testing positive for trenbolone and epitrenbolone metabolites. As a result, he was deemed ineligible to compete for two years.

Nevertheless, those two years are almost up, and Fabricio Werdum knows who he wants to fight upon his return. He saw Aleksei Oleinik’s submission win over Maurice Greene at UFC 246 and was impressed. Not to mention, the two were slated to fight prior to his suspension. Therefore, he decided to call out Oleinik via Twitter, to see who has the better grappling.

Congratulations @oleynikufc all my respect for you BUT I think my JiuJitsu it’s better, let’s dance you can be my special guest for my return in the UFC — Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) January 19, 2020

Werdum will be eligible to compete on April 1st. If he were to face off against Oleinik, Aleksei would be looking for his second straight win. On the other hand, “Vai Cavalo” would be looking to get back on track, having largely traded wins and losses since he lost the belt.

