MMA Fighters Advocate for New Gloves After Fight Ending Eye Pokes During UFC Vegas 21

Eye pokes have always been a hot topic surrounding the world of mixed martial arts. Now, a host of fighters on the UFC roster would like to change the design of the gloves that they have to wear during fights.

On many occasions, entertaining fights have been stopped due to a fighter’s inability to continue, due to getting poked in the eye. Last night was no different as Leon Edwards made his return to the cage after a long layoff. However, poked Belal Muhammad in the eye 18 seconds into the second round, rendering him unable to continue.

Pro Fighters Speak on Eye Pokes

The eye poke wasn’t Leon’s first offense. He was warned in the first round to keep his fists closed. Since the fight, the shape of the UFC gloves has become a hot topic online. Not just with fans of the sport, but the fighters as well.

We need new gloves. Period! They’re out there. I just don’t understand what we’re waiting for to make these changes. How many more eye injuries do we need to bring these new gloves in, that significantly reduce the spreading of the fingers.#UFCVegas21 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 14, 2021

"We need new gloves. Period! They're out there. I just don't understand what we're waiting for to make these changes. How many more eye injuries do we need to bring these new gloves in, that significantly reduce the spreading of the fingers," wrote Aljamain Sterling.

Facts, and it needs to not be limited to the UFC. After my less than stellar treatment in my Miami fight with multiple eye pokes mid fight that ended up costing me $200 out of pocket I'm about anything that can lessen eye damage from that dirty shit https://t.co/73Po9NR0WS — Serena DeJesus (@SerenaSouthpaw) March 14, 2021

"Facts, and it needs to not be limited to the UFC. After my less than stellar treatment in my Miami fight with multiple eye pokes mid fight that ended up costing me $200 out of pocket I'm about anything that can lessen eye damage from that dirty s**t,"wrote Serena DeJesus.

A Solution

The solution to the issues? MMA coach Trevor Whitman designed curved MMA gloves that emphasize eliminating eye pokes. UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans debuted the gloves on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“As you know, when you get the gloves now, they’re like cardboard,” Evans explained. “They always want to open your hand. This allows your hands to stay in a natural fist locked position, and you don’t gotta worry about that.”

However, it looks like the organization isn’t interested in using Whitman’s gloves as an official UFC product. So, what are the other ways that the UFC can help reduce eye pokes in the sport?