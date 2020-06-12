The UFC rolls on with this weekend’s UFC on ESPN 10 card, live from the Apex Center in Las Vegas. This is the results of Friday’s early weigh-ins.

UFC on ESPN 10 features a headlining bout between Cynthia Calvillo and Jessica Eye. This flyweight bout is a pivotal one in the rather shallow division, with Calvillo making her debut in the weight class. In addition to that, the co-main event is a grudge match Karl Roberson and Marvin Vettori. This bout was rescheduled from a May card, after Roberson withdrew due to weight cutting complications, which resulted in a backstage altercation between the two.

Friday all the fighters took to the scales for the morning weigh-ins, with the only exception being Darrick Miner, who announced that he was withdrawing from his bout with Jordan Griffin on the prelims, due to illness. Unfortunately this card saw three fighters miss the mark, including one of the main event fighters. Below are the full results from the UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-ins.

Main Card (ESPN/ESPN+, 9pm ET/6pm PST)

Jessica Eye ( 126.25lb ) vs Cynthia Calvillo (126lb)

) vs Cynthia Calvillo (126lb) Karl Roberson ( 190.5lb ) vs Marvin Vettori (186lb)

) vs Marvin Vettori (186lb) Merab Dvalishvili (139lb) vs Gustavo Lopez (140lb)*

Andre Fili (145.5lb) vs Charles Jourdain (145.5lb)

Jordan Espinosa (135.5lb) vs Mark De La Rosa (136lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 6pm ET/3pm PST)

Mariya Agapova (125.5lb) vs Hannah Cifers (125lb)

Kevin Aguilar (155.5lb) vs Charles Rosa (155lb)

Julia Avila (135lb) vs Gina Mazany (136lb)

Zarrukh Adashev ( 138.5lb ) vs Tyson Nam (135.5)

) vs Tyson Nam (135.5) Jordan Griffin (146lb) vs Darrick Minner (N/A)

Christian Aguilera (170.5lb) vs Anthony Ivy (171lb)

*Dvalishvili vs Lopez is a 140lb catchweight fight

UFC on ESPN 10 Weigh-In Recap

When Jessica Eye hit the scale, she looked to be very drained. Despite missing the flyweight mark by just a quarter of a pound, she said that she could barely stand, so would not attempt a second try.

As for Roberson, he took the scales only ten minutes into the weigh-ins, yet shockingly missed the middleweight line by 4.5lb. It is safe to say that his opponent Vettori, who was already frustrated by the last debacle, is probably furious.

One of the final people to weigh in, Zarrukh Adashev was 2.5lb over the bantamweight limit. It was surprising to see that there were three different fighters to come in heavy.