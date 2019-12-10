EXCLUSIVE: Andy “Crasian” Nguyen Interview Ahead of Bellator 237

Andy Nguyen Speaks to Middle Easy Before Bellator 237

Andy “CrAsian” Nguyen is expected to face Ai Shimzu on December 28th, at Bellator 237 in Saitama, Japan labeled as Bellator Japan powered by RIZIN.

She sat down with Middle Easy writer Rory to discuss many topics surrounding her upcoming bout. “The CrAsian” never holds back as she fearlessly remains herself throughout the entire conversation. Known for her vicious style and the best entrances in MMA today, Nguyen shares her origins, approach to the fight game, and even answers some personal questions involving her tattoos and sponsorships.

Andy “The CrAsian” Nguyen Interview

Rory: What is your athletic background and what got you into fighting?

Andy Nguyen: I’ve always been a tomboy. I joke around to my mommy that I took my brother’s testosterone since he is gay. (Love ya Anthony)

How’d you get the “CrAsian” nickname? Also, what are some stories that kept then nickname with you?

“The CrAsian” came from Slade Bittler. He was calling me that back in my ammy days. He was ranked the #1 WMMA sponsor. Known as “TUSSLE”.

Not many fighters can say they got their start as a ring girl. What was that experience like and is it something you would do again in the future?

There was a ring girl competition & I didn’t want to purchase $100 seats to see my teammates fight. Gym membership with MMA training was $150 a month. I won 1st place for the ring girl competition. Better seats than the VIP ones.

Which one of your entrances so far has been your favorite? There are many to choose from.

My favorite entrance will be the one you guys will see for this fight. Tune in!

Can you feel an aura around Bellator 237? Furthermore, as a fighter, do you feel the magnitude of being apart of a historical cross-over event? Or, is it just another day at the office?

Its another day in the office. I get excited about a fight. It motivates me. I know its a huge event but its the same sweet Japanese fans. They aren’t drunk, obnoxious, & belligerent like in the UFC. Lol. Its the truth. Drop a pin in the Saitama arena & you can hear it.

What does fighting in Asia mean to you? You’ve had the opportunity before, but never in such a heavily promoted event to Americans.

I love fighting in Asia! Especially RIZIN because its ALL ABOUT the fighters & their fans. You can tell with their open ceremony, they want to show the fans each individual fighter.

What is your mentality heading into the fight against Ai Shimizu? Also, do you change your methods with the opponents you face, or do you make them adapt to you?

I don’t change anything really. She’s a southpaw & that’s good because my last 3-4 fights were all southpaws

Tell us about how you linked up and got sponsored with The Doll House.

Thee Dollhouse from Myrtle Beach, SC is known for supporting local MMA fighters. I lived in Myrtle for 10 years off & on.

Let’s talk about some of your tattoos and the meanings behind them. Also, which stand out to you?

My American flag & Chun Li are my favorite tattoos. Tadcole from Atlanta, GA did a great job with the colors. I got the flag because I was on my way to the Caribbean to fight & I wanted to elbow her with the flag. I PUT MY FOOT IN MY MOUTH because she ended up giving me an elbow to my right eyebrow. Lol.

It seems like more and more, fighters are discovering the benefits of CBD and acquiring sponsorships from CBD companies. So, what are your thoughts on recovery methods for fighters?

I think CBD is great! I wish one of you guys would sponsor me. (Hint hint)

Bellator 237

Bellator 237 takes place on features a main event between Rampage Jackson and Fedor Emelianenko. The event takes place on December 28th in Saitama, Japan. Also featured on the main card:

Michael Chandler vs Sidney Outlaw

Lorenz Larkin vs Keita Nakamura

Ilara Joanne vs Kana Watanabe

Goiti Yamauchi vs Daron Cruicshank

To watch Bellator 237 fight fans can simply tune into the Paramount Network on cable television.

Follow Andy at @AndyTheCrAsian1 on Twitter.