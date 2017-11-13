Ex-roommate of Jon Jones, Colby Covington says Bones should do more coke and cheat on his wife again

Could there be a worst living situation in all of mixed martial arts? Just imagine being the third roommate between Colby Covington and Jon Jones.

Covington is they type of the roommate to drink all the milk and put the carton back in with two ounces left in it. When you try to bring your significant other over for some one on one time, Covington is popping his head out of his room to ask if you want to watch Hulu with him.

You know Covington is the type of dude to wear sunglasses in doors and uncomfortably walk around his underwear in the common area of your place.

Jones as a roommate? Cocaine, booze, partying and women he pays to hang out with are funneling through your house 24/7 with roommate Bones. 2:30 PM on a Tuesday afternoon is 1:00 AM on a Saturday for Jones; he also never pays his portion of the rent on time.

Just break the lease and never look back.

According to Covington in a recent interview with Submission Radio, Bones Jones is not only a horrible person but a horrible roommate. Consider the source, but check out the quote and full interview below.

“I’m saying truths, I’m saying facts. I mean, I’m just speaking my mind. I didn’t know I wasn’t allowed to speak my mind in this world. I think I know him more than most people since I lived together with him for two years. The guy’s a fake, man, just… his little fucking baby-faced tweets to Georges St-Pierre, it just got under my skin. He’s just trying to act like a saint, ‘oh, I’m praying for you.’ Shut up, man. Go do some more coke, go cheat on your wife some more, man. You’re a piece of shit dirtbag. He was difficult as shit to live with. The guy was dirty, man, he stunk, he didn’t shower, man. The guy was just a mess, man. He was getting into partying and all that bad stuff back then. He was just going down the wrong path, but he always tried to act like a saint, ‘oh, I’m into religion, I’m all about god,’ this and that. He’s just fooling all the fans, he needs to be exposed for the real person that he is, because he ain’t this saint and good person like he tries to act like he is.”

