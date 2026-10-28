Evan Elder Meets Samuel Sanches At UFC 334 In New York

Evan Elder and Samuel Sanches are scheduled to meet at UFC 334 on November 14 in New York. UFC Brasil included the lightweight pairing in its October 25 announcement, matching an American on a three-fight UFC winning streak with a Brazilian who earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Madison Square Garden hosts the event, headlined by Ciryl Gane’s heavyweight title defense against Josh Hokit. Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes are also scheduled to contest the women’s bantamweight championship.

The promotion’s announcement named two other pairings: Jared Gordon against Melquizael Costa at lightweight, and Donte Johnson against Cesar Almeida at middleweight. Elder and Sanches appeared together on their own graphic within that three-image post, which identified their weight class and November date.

Lutas confirmadas para #UFC334 🇧🇷🔥⁣

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Quem vai sair com a vitória no Octógono? ⁣

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Não perca! Dia 14 de novembro, ao vivo somente no @ParamountPlusBR. pic.twitter.com/pCGmBHBc7J — UFC Brasil (@UFCBrasil) October 25, 2026

Elder has rebuilt his UFC run across three wins

Elder’s most recent completed contest on his official record is an April 26, 2025 unanimous-decision victory over Gauge Young. Before that, he submitted Darrius Flowers with an arm-triangle choke at 1:46 of the second round in July 2024. Those results followed a July 2023 points win over Genaro Valdez.

That sequence changed his position after a difficult opening to his promotional career. Preston Parsons beat him by decision in April 2022, and Nazim Sadykhov defeated him by a third-round doctor stoppage the following February. Elder has since demonstrated he can win both over the distance and by submission against UFC opposition.

The St. Louis-born fighter’s official profile lists a 10-2 professional record, four knockout victories and two submission wins. He has been a professional since 2018. That gives him five completed UFC appearances to draw on, including an early welterweight assignment against Parsons at 170 pounds.

Sanches secured his contract in September 2025

Sanches earned that opportunity by stopping Chasen Blair at 2:01 of round one on September 9, 2025. He was 22 when he competed on the fifth episode of that season at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The UFC’s written account of the Contender Series bout describes an early grappling threat from Blair, who took his back and pursued a choke. Sanches defended, escaped and then attacked with strikes near the fence.

The Brazilian mixed punches to the body into his combination before an overhand right ended the contest. That finish extended his winning streak to eight, and he was among the athletes awarded UFC contracts after the show. It established a clear contrast with Elder’s recent record: Sanches made his breakthrough with a first-round knockout, while two of Elder’s last three victories required the judges.

UFC Brasil’s pre-fight introduction identified Sanches as a Salvador, Bahia native entering the series with a 10-1 record and seven consecutive wins, five by knockout. The Blair result added another finish to that run. His arrival through the program followed fellow Galpao da Luta representatives Jailton Almeida and Eduarda Moura.

The New York main card is advertised for 9 p.m. Eastern on Paramount+, with early preliminaries at 5 p.m. and the next portion at 7 p.m. Those are Eastern times; the main-card start corresponds to 6 p.m. Pacific. Further announcements for the November show remain part of MiddleEasy’s MMA news coverage.