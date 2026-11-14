Evan Elder Outpoints Samuel Sanches After Knockdown Exchange At UFC 334 – Highlights

Evan Elder defeated Samuel Sanches by unanimous decision at UFC 334 on November 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York. All three judges returned 30–26 after three rounds, with the bout ending at the full 5:00 of the third. The American survived a knockdown and used repeated takedowns to secure the victory. They opened a card featuring Ciryl Gane–Josh Hokit and Kayla Harrison–Amanda Nunes in championship bouts.

Round 1: Elder attacks immediately

Elder pushed forward from the opening exchanges and caught Sanches with a left hook, forcing the Brazilian to recover under pressure. Sanches remained upright through that initial attack and continued fighting.

That's how you start the first fight of the night 😮‍💨 Evan Elder is on the gas from the jump! [ Polymarket UFC 334 | LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/7DvtGod5h4 — UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2026

Elder took the action down and worked from half guard before moving behind his opponent. Sanches grabbed the fence while getting up. On the feet, Elder added an elbow on the break and kicks, while the Brazilian answered with jabs and right hands. Another right sent an off-balance Sanches down late.

Puum 💥 Le movieron las ideas a Sanches y lo mandan al piso 🤯#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/FIDlWw4zsI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 14, 2026

Round 2: Sanches answers with a knockdown

The momentum changed when Sanches connected with a straight right. Elder fell backward to the canvas as the Brazilian stood over him, then recovered his feet instead of being stopped. The broadcast sequence showed Sanches continuing his attack after the knockdown, with the American covering up near the fence before working back into exchanges.

Le regresa el knockdown 💥 Ahora Sanchez manda al suelo a Elder 🚨#Polymarket #UFC334 | Estamos en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/jK8jKytCDK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 14, 2026

Sanches had earlier denied a takedown and landed a knee. Elder answered the heavier fire with his own right hand, hooks and body work. An apparent eye poke did not end the contest. A late double-leg gave him another spell on top before the break.

Round 3: Wrestling and a fence-grab deduction

An elbow opened a cut as Elder advanced. He completed a takedown, brought Sanches back down after a stand-up and controlled a wrist. The Brazilian escaped and landed right hands and another elbow. Elder later drove through a double-leg into side control, moved behind the kneeling Sanches and threatened a rear-naked choke. A fence grab cost Sanches a point. An arm-triangle attempt did not produce a submission; Elder finished with another takedown and ground strikes.

Broke him down 💥 Evan Elder earns the UD victory to get #Polymarket #UFC334 started off right! [ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/MmVl76Mp7c — UFC (@ufc) November 14, 2026

Six takedowns separate the two approaches

The completed fight statistics credited Elder with six successful takedowns from ten attempts and 6:03 of control. Sanches attempted no takedowns and recorded 13 seconds of control, although he was credited with one reversal. Those figures distinguish the sustained wrestling work from the moments when the Brazilian got back into open exchanges.

Elder landed 116 of 213 total strikes, including 94 of 184 significant attempts. Sanches connected on 80 of 178 overall and 76 of 174 significant attempts. Both were credited with one knockdown. At distance, the American’s significant connections included 18 to the body and 22 to the legs; Sanches recorded four to the body and none to the legs. Neither fighter received a completed submission in the statistical record. Sanches led significant head connections at distance, 70 to 43, despite trailing in the overall striking totals. Only four of Elder’s significant strikes were recorded to the head on the ground, despite his prolonged control.

A winning run continues after a long gap

For Elder, this was his first appearance since an April 26, 2025 decision over Gauge Young. His official record also lists a submission of Darrius Flowers in July 2024 and a decision over Genaro Valdez in July 2023 immediately before that victory. The New York result extends that run to four consecutive UFC wins and takes his professional record from 10–2 to 11–2.

Sanches entered at 11–1 with eight knockout wins and seven first-round finishes listed on his UFC profile. This assignment instead required the full fifteen minutes against an opponent who had already completed two decisions during his current winning sequence. The pairing was announced in October, and both made the non-title lightweight allowance at Friday’s official weigh-in: Elder at 156 pounds and Sanches at 153.6.