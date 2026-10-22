Eugene Bareman Compares Volkanovski’s Versatility To GSP Before UFC 333

Eugene Bareman likens Alexander Volkanovski to Georges St-Pierre because he can change disciplines to suit an opponent. In an October 21 She Loves The Gloves interview, he credited developed skill rather than exceptional natural ability.

The assessment comes before Volkanovski’s UFC 333 title defense against Movsar Evloev on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The featherweight championship bout headlines Saturday’s event, with Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili meeting for the bantamweight belt in the co-main event. These are scheduled contests, not completed results.

The comparison concerns adaptability, not matching records

Describing the champion’s options, Bareman said:

“He can fight going backwards. He can get aggressive and come forward. He can wrestle.”

St-Pierre’s official UFC record illustrates the range behind that reference. The retired Canadian finished 26-2, with eight victories by knockout or technical knockout, six submissions and 12 decisions. His final appearance ended with a submission of Michael Bisping in the third round at UFC 217 in November 2017. That middleweight finish came after the welterweight championship run for which he was already established.

The promotion’s statistical profile also records 90 successful takedowns and 84 percent takedown defense. Its significant-strike breakdown places 55 percent of his landed offense at standing distance and 38 percent on the ground, with the remainder in the clinch. Those figures describe a fighter who could produce offense in different positions; they do not establish that another athlete has an identical style. Nor would a comparison of versatility equate the two men’s championship totals, opponents or career achievements.

Bareman also accepted coaching responsibility for mistakes before the Topuria loss, without claiming better preparation guaranteed victory. He described closer involvement before the Lopes comeback and relinquishing Volkanovski’s corner duties amid other commitments. He expects to corner Cam Rowston, not Volkanovski, on this card.

A rebuilt title reign faces a different examination

The champion’s recent chronology matters to that coaching account. UFC’s detailed fight-history section records a second-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in February 2024. Volkanovski subsequently won the vacant featherweight championship against Diego Lopes in April 2025, then retained it against Lopes in January 2026. Both Lopes victories were five-round unanimous decisions. They were separate fights: the first restored the championship, while the second preserved it.

That distinction prevents the comeback from being mistaken for a completed rematch with Topuria. It also gives the current defense a different backdrop from his earlier attempts to add a lightweight belt. The same official history lists a five-round decision loss to Islam Makhachev in February 2023 and a first-round knockout defeat in their October rematch. Neither was a featherweight championship loss.

UFC lists Volkanovski at 28-4, with 13 knockout wins and three submissions, and identifies him as the active featherweight titleholder at 38. His record therefore contains both stoppages and extended championship performances. For this assignment, however, the relevant question is what those tools can accomplish against an opponent he has not previously beaten, rather than whether past title experience alone settles the matchup.

UFC’s fight-by-fight preview identifies Evloev as unbeaten at 20-0 after winning each of his first 10 appearances in the promotion. All 10 UFC victories came without a finish. That record is important context for evaluating control: the absence of a knockout or submission has not meant an absence of successful performances. Saturday presents the challenger’s first opportunity to turn that sustained run into the UFC featherweight championship.

His most recent performance also gives the matchup a specific tactical reference. Against Lerone Murphy, Evloev spent the opening two rounds primarily striking before completing nine of 10 takedown attempts across the final three rounds, according to the promotion’s preview. That is a record of how the Murphy fight unfolded, not a projected takedown total against Volkanovski. Different defensive reactions and positional exchanges will determine whether the same approach can work here.

The promotion also emphasizes that Evloev’s striking is more developed than his wrestling-heavy reputation suggests. That matters to the opening exchanges: an opponent who can remain competitive on the feet does not have to turn every moment into an immediate takedown attempt.

Bareman cautioned against underestimating Evloev’s control and short strikes. He favors preparation for 25 minutes over dependence on a finish, predicts a close Volkanovski decision and credits improved back defense since the first Makhachev fight.

He also recalled opposing the short-notice Makhachev rematch after a training break.