Eugene Bareman Reacts To Alex Volkanovski’s Submission Escapes At UFC 266

City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman has reacted to the wild submission escapes from Alex Volkanovski at UFC 266.

On Sept. 25, Volkanovski put the UFC Featherweight Championship on the line against Brian Ortega. The title fight headlined UFC 266 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Volkanovski ended up taking the unanimous decision victory in a wild five-round tilt.

Alex Volkanovski Escapes Two Submissions

Speaking to Submission Radio, Bareman discussed the third round where Alex Volkanovski had to escape a mounted guillotine and a triangle choke. In particular, Bareman was in awe of the mounted guillotine escape.

“Yeah, my voice is croaky and it’s croaky primarily from that round and having to put so much emphasis yelling at him. Part of a submission escape is a lot of technique and stuff, which we were blessed on this camp to have Craig Jones working with us, so our technique was on point. But I believe particularly that mounted guillotine, it was the technique but I believe a big part of how Alex got out of that was pure heart, and that’s an important ingredient when you’re escaping a submission as well. It’s just having the willpower and the heart not to give up and keep fighting and I believe that’s what Alex used primarily to get out of that guillotine.”

City Kickboxing Moving To America?

There’s been a lot of chatter about the future of City Kickboxing. We’ve already seen UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya reveal he’s planning to move to the United States and vowed to never fight in New Zealand again. Bareman explained the current status of a potential move for CKB and how these issues started.

“The boys have jumped the gun a little bit, OK? Everything’s only in the very, very preliminary stages. It’s under very, very serious consideration. That’s probably a better way to describe it. Very, very serious consideration. We made the move after the Government supposedly made improvements to the MIQ booking system, the immigration booking system so you can come in and out of the country. The ‘improvement’ was not an improvement at all, in fact there’s an argument that it’s even worse. That’s when we kind of had to take a step back and seriously consider moving.”

Bareman went on to say that due to travel restrictions in New Zealand, City Kickboxing has only had about half the fights it should’ve in the last two years. It’ll be interesting to see if and when Bareman will complete the move to the United States.