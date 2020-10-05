There had been a lot of talk following Israel Adesanya’s UFC 253 win, about the oddness involving his right pectoral. Now his coach, Eugene Bareman addresses this controversy, and whether or not his fighter is on steroids.

In the aftermath of Adesanya’s dismantling of Paulo Costa, many people pointed to the odd sagging and swelling of the champ’s pec, suggesting that this was the product of gynecomastia, as a result of steroid use. At the post-fight presser, Adesanya was dismissive of the claims, but it was not until a few days later that he explained a bit more about what was going on. Apparently this was an issue that he had been dealing with for a few weeks before the fight, and he is awaiting test results from doctors to check things out.

Eugene Bareman Defends Israel Adesanya

As Israel Adesanya’s coach, it only makes sense that Eugene Bareman would defend his pupil in this matter. However when speaking with Submission Radio, he took things a bit further by explaining why there was absolutely no chance that Adesanya had been using steroids. He explained that they did not take these claims of steroid use very seriously, because at the gym they have a strong stance against their fighters using performance enhancing drugs.

“In typical Kiwi fashion we kind of just laughed it off,” he said. “Just because we’re so confident and that nothing could be further from the truth. It’s something so outlandish, it kind of becomes funny because it’s just so outlandish. It kind of takes on a comedy-type feel. I found it kind of funny, it’s outrageous. So we just laughed it off. “Just because of the ethics and morals that we have,” Bareman continued. “Not withstanding something accidental maybe, and the chances of that are slim to none as well because we’re so good at using the right approved supplements. It’s just never been a part of our ethics and morals at the gym. In fact, we’ve been very outspoken against it. It’s even funny that we’re talking about it. You see it as an issue because obviously physically he has that anomaly on his chest, but for us it isn’t an issue. It’s like, let’s figure out what it is and move on. Who’s the next fight?”

As far as an update goes on the test results, Eugene Bareman explains that they should know something in the next few days, as they get the results back. Hopefully there is nothing seriously wrong with Israel Adesanya, and he can fight before the end of the year like he hopes.