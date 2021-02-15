ESPN Release Statement Following Dana White Criticism Of Ariel Helwani

ESPN has finally responded to Dana White’s criticism of Ariel Helwani.

Following the social media controversy surrounding Gina Carano who was fired from “The Mandalorian” after a tweet comparing the plights of conservatives in America today to Jews in Nazi Germany, Helwani took to Instagram to comment on the whole saga.

The ESPN reporter — who is notably Jewish — spoke of how he was disappointed in Carano and was hoping for an apology or explanation at the very least.

A day later, White was asked about Carano and had this to say.

“Leave Gina alone,” White said. “Listen, we make mistakes. We all make mistakes. For everybody to go in on her – I love how Ariel Helwani made it all about him. It was all about him. Such a douche.”

Many were shocked with White’s comment with a number of ESPN colleagues coming to the defense of Helwani.

A number of @arielhelwani’s ESPN colleagues are defending him publicly. pic.twitter.com/batoeidLfk — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 14, 2021

ESPN Praise Helwani

And after initially declining to comment, ESPN finally issued a short statement.

“Ariel is a valued colleague and an exceptional MMA reporter. His record speaks for itself,” ESPN told the New York Post.

As can be seen, it’s not much of a statement as it doesn’t really say anything about White’s comments and is more praise for Helwani.

The fact that ESPN and the UFC are in the middle of a five-year rights partnership certainly makes issues like these a bit muddy.