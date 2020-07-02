With the UFC losing money on ticket sales, it was only a matter of time before they would be making some changes to compensate. It seems the first adjustment taking effect will be to the monthly price of ESPN+ subscriptions.

Dana White and the UFC insisted on being the first to hold sporting events, in large part due to their contractual obligations with ESPN. As a result, they have been forced to hold events in empty arenas, and the Apex Center, causing them to lose out on ticket sales. As a result, some fans were wondering if an increased PPV price may be incoming, to adjust for this loss.

ESPN+ On The Rise

As it turns out, it is not the PPV price that will be changing, with an increase instead hitting the monthly subscription price for ESPN+. According to reports, beginning in August, the streaming service will increase from $4.99/mo to $5.99/mo. However the price of an annual subscription will stay the same at $49.99, encouraging people to spend the higher price upfront.

It should be noted that if you are subscribed at the $4.99 price currently, you will have an additional 12 months before the increased rate begins to affect you. All in all, a single dollar is not exactly the highest increase ever seen. However this will potentially help to offset some of the expenses that the promotion is having to make up for with a loss in fan attendance.

Out of the subscription services offered for the UFC, ESPN+ is still the cheapest, even after this increase. It is $9.99/mo for Fight Pass, which only holds a select few live fights. Although there is something to the idea that having to pay for ESPN’s subscription service in order to even purchase a PPV, is a bit frustrating for MMA fans, but this is the life we have chosen.