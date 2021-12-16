Erin Blanchfield Eyes Fights With Casey O’Neill, Maycee Barber In Early 2022

Domination. It’s been more of the same for Erin Blanchfield, who recently won at UFC 269.

The 22 year-old flyweight is regarded as one of the best prospects in MMA. Blanchfield would dominate her last opponent Miranda Maverick from start to finish. Blanchfield would win big in a great performance through the distance in Las Vegas.

Now 2-0 inside the UFC and winning her last 5 fights in superior fashion, the world wonders what is next for ‘Cold Blooded’. The flyweight has a good idea of what’s next.

The One That Got Away

Maycee Barber was Blanchfield’s original opponent for UFC 269. A few weeks out from the fight, Barber would pull out of the fight due to injury. Maverick, who last fought Barber, would slide into the spot instead.

After spending most of her training camp for her, Blanchfield looks to rewind the clock, sometime early in 2022.

“I can see [the UFC] wanting to set that up.” Blanchfield told MiddleEasy. “We’re both kind of young up and comers and stuff like that. I can see the most argument for someone higher up [the rankings]. “I think it just depends on who is matched up and who’s ready to fight. Who’s hurt and who’s not hurt and stuff like that. There’s so much things going on that I’m not really sure what they’re going to do, but we’ll see.”

How Does Blanchfield Match Up With Barber?

Blanchfield’s style is a problem that hasn’t been figured out for the most part. Her only loss has come by a controversial split decision to UFC fighter Tracy Cortez, early in her career. Since then, it’s only been early finishes or dominant decisions for the flyweight fighter.

That being said, Barber could be a different challenge altogether, but the goal remains the same for Blanchfield. Win.

“I mean, I think I match up really well against her.” Blanchfield added. “It’s kinda funny. Cause I remember like when I had the fight with her and then it switched to Maverick, I feel like they were kind of similar. They just had different strengths. “Like Maverick was more of a grappler and Macy’s more of a striker. I feel like standing around the ground, I’d outclass here honestly. I think it’d be a fun fight. I think the fans would definitely be hyped for that fight.”

Casey O’Neill?

‘King’ Casey O’Neill is one of the hottest prospects inside the UFC, along with Blanchfield. O’Neill (8-0) has started out her UFC career perfectly, getting 3 finishes in 2021 over the likes of Antonina Shevchenko, Lara Procopio, and Shana Dobson.

She looks to get her fourth finish this year, when she retires Roxanne Modafferi at UFC Vegas 45.

Not totally counting out Modaferri, Blanchfield believes a fight with ‘King’ would be a fun one.

“Roxanne and Casey O’Neil are fighting soon. I know Roxanne said win or lose, this is her last fight. But, I know O’Neill, everyone’s super hot on her. So I think that’d be a fun fight. Honestly, anyone that’s in the rankings, I definitely want to get… get into the rankings as soon as possible.”

How would these potential fights play out for Erin Blanchfield?