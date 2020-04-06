Erick Silva And Whole Family Test Positive For COVID-19

UFC Vet Erick Silva And Family Test Positive For Coronavirus

UFC and Bellator veteran Erick Silva says that he and his entire family have tested positive for the coronavirus. Now he tells his terrifying story in a recent Interview.

Silva was once considered to be one of the brightest welterweight prospects in the UFC. Although the Brazilian’s tenure with the company did not go like he may have hoped, he still had some pretty exciting fights. Ultimately he would be let go from the company, eventually settling in Bellator in 2019.

Now, in an interview with Combate, Erick Silva revealed that he and his family have contracted the same virus that is ravaging the whole world. He detailed the scary situation, and how they have finally started to recover.

“The first one to have symptoms was Carlos. He had a 37.7°C (99.8°F) fever, but we gave him some Baby Tylenol, we spoke to his pediatrician, and it stopped right away. Kalleu, my 10-year-old, was asymptomatic. He had no symptoms, and was jumping around, relaxed, he was not a concern. After Carlos’ fever, the only thing he had was diarrhea, but he got better. We were just waiting to know, but we chose to keep quiet, isolated, until we understood what was going on and not panic. “The whole family caught it”. Erick continued. “I’m staying at my in-laws’ home and we all showed symptoms. The interesting thing is that we have people from all ages. From my five-month-old baby, my 10-year-old son, to people who are 23, 35, 52 and 58. We all showed symptoms, but the biggest problem was in the beginning, when we started to show the first symptoms, because we didn’t know what it was. It started with my wife. The first day she had headaches, chills, and we didn’t worry. At first nobody worries. We thought it was some kind of allergy, she couldn’t smell or taste anything. Then it was my mother-in-law, she lost the sense of smell and taste, too. Then it was me. Then everyone started having the same symptoms.”

Although this was obviously a terrifying experience for Silva and his family, he says they are recovering well.

“We’re all fine. Our biggest concern is lack of information and being nervous. Everyone is more at ease now. We’ve asked the people who work in the house not to come. We stayed only among ourselves for two weeks in order for it to go away. We followed the doctor’s orders.”

It is good to see that Erick Silva and his family seem to be doing much better. This just goes to show that this can affect anybody, of any age.