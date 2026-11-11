Eric Nicksick Explains Referee Preparation For Gane-Hokit

Eric Nicksick wants Josh Hokit to pressure intelligently, not chase Ciryl Gane. In E. Spencer Kyte’s November 10 UFC written interview, the coach outlined connected takedowns, lower-body pins and referee preparation.

He praised Gane’s mobility and Hokit’s confidence and rapid development, without endorsing his antics. Hokit should cut off exits, chain attempts, move Gane’s legs away from the fence and balance secure control with damage. Pins slow escapes rather than prevent them. Gane should change stances judiciously, combine anti-wrestling strikes with frames, and exit laterally.

The Actual Distance Problem

The physical contrast is measurable, although not quite the eight-inch reach gap Nicksick estimated. The UFC’s current profiles list Gane with an 81-inch reach and Hokit at 73.5 inches, a difference of seven and a half. Gane is listed at 76 inches tall to Hokit’s 73. Both profiles show 240 pounds; those are published profile weights, not official fight-week weigh-in results. The comparison explains why the challenger must solve a distance problem without establishing that he will be lighter on the scales. There is still a scheduled championship contest to be fought, not a result to infer from measurements.

What A Corner Can Ask Before The Opening Bell

Nicksick recommends clarifying stand-up activity thresholds and warnings beforehand. He did not know whether Dan Miragliotta warned Renato Moicano privately. He questioned Hokit’s late-round durability against Gane despite believing his cardio sound, and considered targeting coach Fernand Lopez’s emotions rather than Gane’s composure, recalling the 2022 corner. He sees adaptation, not confidence alone, as necessary. Those are coaching assessments, not confirmed referee conversations or guarantees.

The UFC’s official Countdown preview presents the scheduled heavyweight pairing.

There is a distinction between a useful position and a right to keep it indefinitely. The Association of Boxing Commissions’ August 2025 published Unified Rules describe restarting fighters when neither demonstrates meaningful, sustained effort toward a finish. Position alone is not sufficient under that text. This provides context for the question about activity; it does not establish what instructions a particular referee gave backstage, or decide whether a disputed restart was correct.

A Three-Round Record Meets A Five-Round Assignment

Hokit’s official record also helps frame the endurance question without answering it in advance. He is listed at 10-0, with six knockout victories, three submissions and one decision. That decision came against Curtis Blaydes on April 11, 2026, when their contest reached the end of the third round. His next appearance ended with a second-round TKO of Derrick Lewis at 4:09 on June 14. The challenger therefore has recent experience both finishing a heavyweight and completing three rounds against one. Neither entry demonstrates how he will respond over a potential fourth and fifth round against this champion.

Gane and Hokit are scheduled to headline UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, November 14. The main card begins at 9 p.m. Eastern, which is 02:00 UTC on November 15. The early prelims start at 5 p.m. Eastern and the prelims at 7 p.m.; those convert to 22:00 UTC on November 14 and 00:00 UTC the following day. These are program starts, not a guaranteed main-event walkout time. The current official card also lists Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes for the women’s bantamweight championship, giving the New York show two scheduled title contests.