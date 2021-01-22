Eminem Defends Fighters And Criticizes Dana White: ‘Your Opinion Doesn’t Matter’

Legendary rapper Eminem has been a well-known fight fan for a while. The UFC has used some of his songs in the promos of UFC 257 and many have used his music in the past.

While he was being interviewed by ESPN on SportsCenter, Dana White joined the show to talk about UFC 257. Considering what transpired after that, their conversation didn’t necessarily go as planned.

Former UFC heavyweight contender Brendan Schaub posted a short clip from the interview on his Twitter account.

“The best part about your opinion is that it doens’t matter.” Said Eminem, “And if every fighter that you had listened to your opinion when you doubted them, you wouldn’t have a f*cking league.”

The clip itself probably doesn’t capture the nuances of the entire conversation between both men. However, it’s pretty clear that Eminem is criticizing White and the UFC for their treatment of fighters. He sides with the fighters against the institution.

White and Eminem have sustained a healthy relationship for a long time, but as many fans have mentioned on social media, this may be a political issue. Dana White has been a notorious Trump supporter for years now while Eminem is on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Nevertheless, Eminem’s love for MMA seems intact. His desire to let the UFC use his songs for their promos is a testament to that. His relationship with Dana White might not be at its best but that will definitely not stop him from enjoying Conor McGregor’s return this Saturday.