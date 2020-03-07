Emily Whitmire vs. Poliana Viana Scrapped From UFC 248

Emily Whitmire
Emily Whitmire - Image via @emwhitmire115 Instagram

Emily Whitmire Pulled Out Of UFC 248 Due To Medical Reasons

Emily Whitmire vs. Poliana Viana fight removed from UFC 248 PPV event as MMAFighting confirmed the news first, afterward Viana posted on social media that Emily is out of her clash due to undisclosed reasons.

“I just heard tha Emily is out of the fight with me today. I also heard she had to be taken to the ER. I hope she is alright and I wish from the bottom of my heart that she recovers from whatever it is that she is suffering from.

At yesterday’s weigh-ins, Whitmire (4-3) missed weight by 1.5 pounds and was fined 20 percent t of her fight purse.

While it’s unknown at the moment what exactly happened to Whitmire, as it could be related to her missing weight at yesterday’s weigh-ins.

The fight card will move on with the other 11 bouts.

Check this link for how to watch UFC 248 fight card live stream.

