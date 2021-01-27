Fedor Emelianenko Beats Covid-19, Gets Released From Hospital

In the early days of MMA, very few people achieved a “legend” status. Those who transformed the sport and reached the highest highs are now in MMA’s pantheon. But very few instilled fear in their opponent’s hearts like Fedor Emelianenko.

From 2002 to 2009, the Russian was quite simply the baddest man on the planet. After his fight in PRIDE, he went on an unbelievable 22 fights winning streak that saw him win and defend the Pride heavyweight title multiple times.

He faced and defeated the likes of Mirco Cro Cop, Mark Hunt, Mark Coleman, and the Nogueira brothers. He is without the shadow of a doubt one of the greatest fighters in MMA history and quite possibly the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time.

After his last bout in 2019 against Quentin Jackson, Emelianenko had been struggling with multiple health issues due in parts to his long combat sports career. Most recently, he had been hospitalized in Moscow after contracting Covid-19.

Thankfully, it was recently reported by TASS that Emelianenko was released from the hospital.

“Russian MMA legend, Fedor Emelianenko was released from hospital yesterday (January 25th morning) in Moscow per Tass Agency. Thank you, MMA Gods.”

Many experts expected Emelianenko to retire following his last bout, but this health scare might be the final nail in the coffin. Many athletes experienced a drop in performances after contracting Covid-19, the 44-year-old Russian will surely be affected too.

Do you think Fedor will call it a career? Or is he going for one last fight?