Elijah Smith says he is staying with the UFC, announcing a new agreement on November 21 after completing a four-fight unbeaten start inside the Octagon. The bantamweight shared the news through his own Instagram account, alongside a hint about when he might compete again.

The announcement comes two weeks after his one-minute knockout of Davey Grant in Las Vegas. That appearance closed his previous contract, according to the UFC’s written coverage of the bout, making Saturday’s update a separate development from the result.

Smith leaves the opponent unnamed

Writing under his Shakur Da Bag account, Smith opened by joking about whether followers had doubted he would be re-signed. His message then adopted the confident tone he has used throughout his rise:

“New deal secured. Same face, same energy, bigger moves.”

He thanked the people who helped arrange the agreement and suggested he might already have somebody lined up to face. However, he did not identify that person or give contract terms, a number of fights or financial details. Those omissions leave the scope of the agreement undisclosed.

The caption also included a January 30 hashtag. That is a date hint from the fighter, not confirmation of a specific matchup or a place on an officially announced card. His wording about a possible opponent remained tentative rather than presenting a completed booking.

A disrupted season ends with renewed momentum

The timing matters because Smith’s second UFC season did not unfold as the active schedule he had wanted. In the promotion’s November 6 written feature, he explained that a hand injury required surgery after his March submission victory over SuYoung You. He could not train normally during the recovery.

That period also brought substantial responsibilities away from competition. His daughter was born prematurely, and he described the family spending approximately four months in neonatal intensive care. Music became an outlet during the interruption, including work on an EP under the same artist name attached to Saturday’s announcement.

Before facing Grant, Smith said his hand had healed. The stoppage that followed extended a UFC run that began with a decision over Vince Morales and also included a slam knockout of Toshiomi Kazama. At 24, he has now won through three different methods across those four appearances, while the promotion lists his overall record at 11-1.

In that pre-fight account, he framed the veteran matchup as an opportunity to earn tougher tests, while emphasizing a more personal goal: rediscovering confidence after months away. Those were his expectations before November 7, not new remarks accompanying the contract.