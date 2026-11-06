Elijah Smith Says His Hand Is Healed Before Davey Grant Return

Elijah Smith says his surgically repaired hand is fully healed before his return against Davey Grant. In UFC’s November 6 written interview, he described a layoff shaped by injury, fatherhood and music.

His daughter was born prematurely, and the family spent about four months in neonatal intensive care. Unable to train normally, he used music as a stress outlet, developing connections with producers and other artists.

Performing as Shakur Da Bag, he released the EP Out of Reach and plans to enter to its closing track, Novacane. He had hoped for New York but intends to make the most of this main-card assignment.

His own June 18 reel offers a glimpse of that creative work. It is an earlier music post, not footage of a new fight or a November injury update.

The winning run paused in March

The interruption came after a productive introduction to the promotion. His official record lists a unanimous decision over Vince Morales on February 15, 2025, followed by a first-round knockout of Toshiomi Kazama that August. Those victories established two different routes to winning before his third UFC appearance. On March 14, he submitted SuYoung You at 1:04 of the second round. The 24-year-old Factory X athlete enters this assignment at 10-1 overall, with five knockout victories and two submissions, rather than returning from a competitive defeat.

Grant brings a substantially longer promotional history to the matchup. The UFC lists his Octagon debut in December 2013, more than eleven years before Smith’s first appearance. The English bantamweight is now 40 and trains at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas, following his move from England. His latest recorded outing was a unanimous-decision victory over Adrián Luna Martinetti on April 25. That result gives this meeting a recent winning reference point for both fighters. Grant’s official career totals include nine submission victories and four knockouts, making his finishing experience broader than a purely stand-up assignment for the younger man.

Saturday’s Las Vegas assignment

Their contest is listed on the November 7 main card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas. Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Johnny Walker headline, with Tatiana Suarez and Virna Jandiroba also on the upper portion of the current lineup. Paramount+ carries the American broadcast. The scheduled main-card start is 8 p.m. Eastern, which falls at 1 a.m. UTC on November 8; the preliminaries begin three hours earlier. Friday’s official weigh-in coverage tracks the scale session across the event.

Smith sees the veteran test as a necessary step and wants to recover his own self-belief. His bonus prediction remains an ambition, not an award. He favors fighting naturally rather than forcing a finish.