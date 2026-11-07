Elijah Smith Stays With Father’s Gym, Seeks Ranked UFC Opposition

Elijah Smith is keeping his main training base with his father while pushing for a different level of UFC opposition. In a written MMAPLANET interview published November 7, he said he wants the Davey Grant assignment to be his last matchmaking test before facing ranked fighters.

Speaking to Manabu Takashima on November 4, Smith identified Victory MMA in Colorado Springs as his usual base under Gilbert Smith. He described occasional Denver sessions and help from Chris Gutierrez during this camp, but saw no need to replace a setup producing wins.

The following account translates the Japanese publication’s written interview into English. Smith respected Grant’s unusual striking and grappling, while backing his own youth, speed and athleticism. He wanted another memorable finish, rather than merely completing the assignment.

UFC’s athlete profile lists Factory X under his training information, rather than Victory MMA.

A winning run built through different routes

The results behind that confidence are more varied than a single spectacular highlight. UFC’s official fight history records a unanimous-decision victory over Vince Morales in Smith’s promotional debut on February 15, 2025. He then stopped Toshiomi Kazama in the opening round on August 9, showing he could follow a full-distance performance with a finish.

His most recent Octagon appearance ended by submission against SuYoung You on March 14. The official record places that finish at 1:04 of round two. MiddleEasy’s coverage of his hand recovery explains the interruption that followed; Saturday is a return from a layoff, not an attempt to rebound from a UFC defeat.

The promotion lists the 24-year-old at 10-1 overall, with five knockout victories and two submissions. Those figures support his argument that the current team has delivered different ways to win, although neither a fourth consecutive UFC victory nor a ranked opponent afterward is guaranteed. The official measurements give Smith a 71-inch reach to Grant’s 69 inches, a two-inch difference alongside their contrasting experience.

Grant presents experience on the feet and mat

Grant has considerably more experience inside the promotion. His official Octagon debut dates to December 2013, and his latest listed appearance was an April 25 unanimous-decision win over Adrián Luna Martinetti. At 40, the Englishman enters with a recent winning result of his own.

UFC credits him with nine submission victories and four knockout wins across his career. That distribution matters for a prospect seeking another stoppage: the veteran’s experience is not confined to striking exchanges. His family motivation and continued competitive ambitions also make this more than an opponent simply filling out a rising fighter’s schedule.

Smith additionally described testing himself in a separate grappling match before hand surgery, losing by heel hook to Ty Costlow while enjoying the challenge. He praised You’s subsequent comeback, rather than dismissing the opponent he had beaten.

The official event page places Grant–Smith on the November 7 main card at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, beneath Waldo Cortes-Acosta against Johnny Walker and Tatiana Suarez against Virna Jandiroba. Paramount+ carries the US broadcast. The main card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, or 1 a.m. UTC on November 8; preliminaries start three hours earlier.