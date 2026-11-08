Elijah Smith Knocks Out Davey Grant In One Minute At UFC Vegas 124 (Highlights)

A one-minute knockout gave Elijah Smith his fourth UFC victory and left Davey Grant unable to complete the opening round of their bantamweight fight at UFC Vegas 124. The November 7 contest at Meta APEX in Las Vegas ended with the American celebrating on the fence after referee Herb Dean intervened.

Round 1: Smith follows the damage to the fence

The initial exchanges were competitive rather than one-way traffic. Both men connected in the middle of the cage, but Smith’s punches had the more immediate effect. Grant retreated toward the perimeter, where the younger fighter followed him and continued the attack instead of giving him space to reset.

The official finish footage shows Grant dropping beside the fence before Smith lands a final right hand on the ground. Dean moves between them and waves it off. The promotion lists the outcome as a knockout by right hand at 1:00 of Round 1.

ELIJAH SMITH UNLEASHED A COMBO 🤯 WHAT A KNOCKOUT [ #UFCVegas124 | LIVE on @paramountplus ] pic.twitter.com/oZdMQeCutY — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) November 8, 2026

The numbers reflect the difference between landing and doing decisive damage. Grant connected with eight of ten significant-strike attempts, six of them leg strikes. Smith landed 11 of 18, including ten to the head, and registered the fight’s only knockdown. Neither man attempted a takedown during the brief contest. The strike breakdown credited Smith with one body shot, while Grant’s remaining two connections went to the head.

Once the action was stopped, Smith climbed onto the cage and celebrated above the crowd. A separate ringside camera captured that immediate reaction, offering a different view from the broadcast finish sequence.

BANTAMWEIGHTS BE ON WATCH 👀 Elijah Smith finds the IMPRESSIVE finish early in RD1! [ #UFCVegas124 is LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Sf5v8IffcU — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2026

A return after surgery brings another finish

The 24-year-old arrived with a varied set of UFC wins: a unanimous decision against Vince Morales, a slam knockout of Toshiomi Kazama and a second-round submission of SuYoung You. His winning streak now stands at nine overall, extending a run that included his successful appearance on the 2024 Contender Series. The UFC’s written result also identified this as the final fight of Smith’s existing contract; it did not announce a new agreement.

There had been a substantial interruption since the You fight in March. In an original written UFC feature published before this event, Smith explained that a hand injury required surgery and prevented meaningful training. He said his hand had fully healed before facing Grant, making this his first competitive opportunity to demonstrate that recovery.

That same pre-fight account framed the matchup as a test of whether he could progress against an established veteran. Smith wanted to remind himself of his ability after time away; those expectations were expressed before the fight, rather than being a new post-fight statement.

#UFCVegas124 Official Result: Elijah Smith defeats

Davey Grant via KO at 1:00 of Round 1. Complete Main Card Results ➡️ https://t.co/uqTGhRzV4g Complete Scorecards ➡️ https://t.co/miz8qVgkAY pic.twitter.com/UFpBYHezN1 — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 8, 2026

Grant’s experience could not extend this test

Grant, 40, entered after a decision victory over Adrián Luna Martinetti in April. His previous four appearances had produced three wins, while his UFC career stretched back to the 2013 season of The Ultimate Fighter. This was a much longer-tenured opponent than Smith’s brief promotional record might suggest.

Before the bout, Grant told BBC Sport’s Paul Battison that he believed his skills were still improving and that family remained his motivation. He had relocated to Las Vegas with his wife and children. He did not identify this meeting as a retirement fight, so Saturday’s defeat should not be presented as an announced farewell.