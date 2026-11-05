EFC 139 Weigh-In Results: Mkhwanazi, Hinda Set; Zwane Misses

Ayanda Zwane missed weight by 4.1 pounds for his scheduled featherweight contest against Yaseen Adams at EFC 139. The promotion confirmed the shortfall in its official results from Wednesday’s weigh-in in Johannesburg.

At the top of Thursday’s November 5 card, Godfrey Mkhwanazi and Veja Hinda both came in within their agreed catchweight for the headliner. The promotion listed ten contests at World Sports Betting EFC Arena, with no championship scheduled in this MMA event.

Two Injury Changes Shaped The Johannesburg Lineup

The main event was not the original matchup. EFC announced on October 20 that Coenie Lamprecht had suffered a training concussion and would be sidelined for six weeks. Mkhwanazi replaced him opposite the unbeaten Namibian, with the revised contest agreed at 141 pounds.

Hinda won gold at the 2022 IMMAF African Championships and received Namibia’s Sportsman of the Year award in 2023. His professional progress includes a first-round knockout of Bheki Ngcobo. His striking background includes kickboxing and Muay Thai. Mkhwanazi trains with Demarte Pena at Fight Camp Johannesburg, having moved from bodybuilding into martial arts in 2019.

A separate withdrawal changed the preliminary bantamweight bout. William Lekana’s injury opened a place for David Makane against Tyron Lamprecht. The latter represents Team CIT in Pretoria under Stephan de la Rey and earned his EFC opportunity through the Contender Series after becoming a national amateur featherweight champion in January 2025.

Makane brings prior professional experience in the promotion. The Dominators Den fighter, coached by Cedric Doyle in Secunda, was a silver medallist at the 2022 South African Amateur MMA Championships. Those backgrounds make this a newcomer-versus-established-roster test rather than the originally advertised pairing.

Main event is on 🔥#EFC139 is live tomorrow, Thursday 5 November.

Prelims: 16:00 CAT

Main Card: 19:00 CAT Watch worldwide 🌍

Broadcast details at https://t.co/lvbemsd17J pic.twitter.com/9touh2G9R9 — EFC Worldwide (@EFCworldwide) November 4, 2026

EFC’s written account described a heated headline face-off and an intervention to separate Zwane and Adams. Godknows Ndlovu and Zeca Martinho, whose media-day exchange had required intervention earlier in the week, remained composed this time. The promotion reported a friendly exchange between Dayne Van Wyk and Charmaine Venter.

Official EFC 139 Weights Across All Ten Bouts

Main card — all weights in pounds:

Catchweight main event: Godfrey Mkhwanazi 141.0 vs. Veja Hinda 140.3.

Lightweight: Nasiphi Vellem 154.9 vs. Grant Farrow 153.7.

Flyweight: Sisa Jungula 125.3 vs. Micky Cloete 125.0.

Bantamweight: Eduardo Barros 135.3 vs. Roevan De Beer 135.0.

Featherweight: Ayanda Zwane 150.1 vs. Yaseen Adams 144.7.

Preliminary card:

Women’s featherweight: Dayne Van Wyk 144.2 vs. Charmaine Venter 144.7.

Bantamweight: David Makane 134.8 vs. Tyron Lamprecht 136.0.

Bantamweight: Godknows Ndlovu 132.7 vs. Zeca Martinho 134.0.

130-pound catchweight: Salahuddin Plaatjies 129.7 vs. Story Mpia Embombe 129.9.

Featherweight: Phillip Cronje 144.4 vs. Andile Gasa 140.8.

Thursday’s Broadcast Times And Regional Access

Preliminaries begin at 16:00 CAT, followed by the main card at 19:00 CAT. That converts to 14:00 and 17:00 UTC, respectively. EFC’s broadcast page lists Discover Sport for the preliminaries, while main-card options vary by territory.

SuperSport serves sub-Saharan Africa, with SABC+ and SABC Sport listed for South Africa. DAZN’s feed is blocked in sub-Saharan Africa and Poland; Discover Sport’s main-card coverage is also blocked in sub-Saharan Africa. The promotion lists Extreme for the UK, Scandinavia and continental Europe, and separate Fight Club and Fight Klub coverage in specified European markets.

The official ticket listing identifies the venue in Paulshof, Sandton, and offers admission from R950. It describes Vellem’s professional record as 3-0-1 against Farrow’s 2-0, giving the lightweight co-main event an unbeaten-record stake. The South African promotion presents this as its penultimate show of the year.