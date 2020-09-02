The welterweight division is being set up with important fights to shape the division. Recently, it was revealed that Jorge Masvidal will fight Nate Diaz in a rematch. As well as the champion Kamaru Usman facing #1 contender Gilbert Burns. With Tyron Woodley scheduled to take on Colby Covington later this month, what is left for Leon Edwards? Edwards made it known that he isn’t thrilled with the current matchups in the division, especially Masvidal vs Diaz 2.

Edwards on Masvidal vs Diaz 2

Edwards is currently the #3 ranked Welterweight in the world. However, it seems like the division is more invested in making big fights between stars, rather than focus on true championship pedigree. While Leon looks to secure a title fight, he would also love to fight Masvidal. Recently, on Twitter, Edwards made it clear that he doesn’t like Masvidal and that he would fight him under any given circumstances. He also made it clear on social media that he isn’t a fan of Masvidal vs Diaz in a rematch.

Could have fought number 3, yet chose to fight number 12. Eventually this pussy will fight me, I’m all for money fights but watching two journey men go at it again when it wasn’t even competitive is a joke. And this is the "BMF" 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 1, 2020

Being Left Out

Edwards has had an incredible run during his UFC tenure. Almost to the point where one would actually wonder to themselves, “What more would Leon have to do to earn a title shot?”

With 8 straight victories in a row in the UFC, Leon’s goal isn’t farfetched. Keep in mind, the only loss suffered in the past 4 years came from current champion Kamaru Usman. So, asking for a rematch to avenge a loss isn’t out of the realm of an ordinary championship mindset. However, with all the matches set up, Edwards is once again the lonely man left out.