Leon Edwards Reveals Advice Nate Diaz Gave Him After UFC 263 Win

Edwards outpointed Diaz over five rounds to earn the unanimous decision victory, but was notably wobbled in the final round.

Things got heated during their fight, but Nate Diaz provided some valuable advice for Leon Edwards soon after.

Edwards enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Diaz in their five-round welterweight contest at UFC 263 this past weekend. That was despite Diaz wobbling Edwards in the final minute of the fight but failing to capitalize.

While it certainly hurt Edwards and his chances of getting the next title shot, it’s still a win and he’s now undefeated in his last 10.

Diaz To Edwards: Name Your Price

As for Diaz, while he felt he would have won in a real fight in the real world, he had no hate for Edwards and even gave him props in the post-fight press conference.

And as we learned on Monday, Diaz even gave Edwards some useful and inspirational advice. So much so that the Birmingham native felt the need to tweet it out.

“Nate told me after the fight ‘don’t let these motherf*ckers tell you ain’t sh*t name your price or they will name it for you’ and I felt that”

That’s certainly good advice that can apply to just about every top fighter that feels they are not being paid their worth.

The only question is if UFC president Dana White will oblige.

