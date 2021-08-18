MMA Veteran Edson Draggo Arrested with 22lbs of Crack and Cocaine in Brazil

Veteran MMA fighter Edson Draggo was recently arrested with 22 pounds of cocaine and crack. MMA Fighting first reported the arrest, which took place in Santiago, Brazil.

Draggo Arrest

Draggo is most known for his time spent with promotions such as PRIDE and Cage Rage. He also spent time in Shooto Europe, as well as Jungle Fight. MMA Fighting confirmed a report from news outlet SBT about the charges. As well as what transpired leading up to the arrest.

PRIDE, Cage Rage veteran Edson Draggo was arrested on Monday afternoon with 22 pounds of cocaine hidden underneath the rear bumper and inside the dashboard of a white Fiat Siena. 🎥 PRF RShttps://t.co/fgejf9tzAn pic.twitter.com/uIWG2A2Pgf — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) August 17, 2021

Regional MMA Career

Interestingly enough, it wasn’t Edson’s first run-in with the law. According to records, Draggo has been arrested on multiple occasions on varying charges. Those charges include embezzlement, kidnapping, and illegal possession of a weapon, and robbery.

Many North American MMA fans may not be familiar with Draggo due to the bulk of his career being spent in regional promotions. Currently, Edson Drago is the 63rd ranked of 141 active Brazillian Pro Heavyweights. His MMA career has been ups and downs, including a seven-fight losing streak from 2006 to 2013.

Edson was able to turn his fight career around, getting wins in smaller promotions. However, his current arrest will surely put his fighting career in jeopardy.

Under the Brazilian national law, illicit trafficking and cocaine or its derivatives are prohibited since a decree was adopted in 1921. At the time, the offense was punishable with imprisonment, with terms varying from 1 to 4 years. These days, the punishments are much more severe.