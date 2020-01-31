Edson Barboza Fought Both Khabib and Ferguson, Thinks Tony Can Win

Edson Barboza Picks Tony Ferguson To Beat Khabib Nurmagomedov

Edson Barboza is one of the few people to have the poor luck to have faced both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. Now, he gives his thoughts on how the two may match up against each other.

Barboza is one of the scariest fighters on the entire UFC roster. His striking is among the best the sport has ever seen, and in particular with his kicks. As a result, he has been long considered among the top fighters in the shark tank that is the lightweight division.

Due to this fact, Barboza is often matched up with some hefty tasks, in terms of opponents. His 20-8 record includes some incredible names, but not least of which is champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, and former interim champ Tony Ferguson. He would come up short on both occasions, being mauled by Khabib in 2017, and subbed by Tony in 2015.

Although he lost to both men, Barboza got some experience with how they fight. Therefore he feels like he has a good finger on the pulse of their highly anticipated UFC 249 bout against each other. When Helen Yee asked him how he thought the fight will go, his answer may be surprising.

“It’s going to be a great fight. Very excited for this one,” Barboza said. “It’sfunny because sometimes I see the fight, I think about the fight and think it’s a good fight for Khabib. But at the same time, Ferguson is hard to fight. His style, he’s a little bit different with everybody.”

As for who will win the fight, Barboza is predicting an upset.

“I think Ferguson because he’s a little bit better striker,” Barboza explained. “He’s more creative. Everybody knows what Khabib is doing but he does it very well. Everybody knows but nobody can stop it. I feel Ferguson because he’s a little bit more creative, you never know what’s coming.”

Edson Barboza sure is making a hold prediction here, calling for the upset. Either way, fans are just going to be excited to see the fight happen on April 18th.