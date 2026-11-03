Edson Barboza Faces Rashid Magomedov In ACBJJ Battle Match On November 13

Edson Barboza will face Rashid Magomedov in an 80-kilogram battle match at ACBJJ 23 on November 13 in Rio de Janeiro. The promotion’s matchup poster identifies Carioca Arena as the venue, putting two former UFC competitors into a format that combines submissions with restricted striking.

ACBJJ published that specific pairing on its official Telegram channel on October 30. It is a bout announcement, distinct from the earlier report that Barboza had joined the organization. The poster names both opponents and the weight; it does not advertise an MMA contest or describe the pairing as a championship match.

The accompanying announcement says the event will stream through the promotion’s YouTube, English-language X and Russian-language VK channels. Its ticket message says availability is forthcoming, so that post should not be read as confirmation that tickets have already gone on sale. No start time is given in the matchup graphic.

Battle rules permit strikes, not head attacks

The league’s published Battle Jiu-Jitsu rulebook permits hand and foot strikes, including stomps, alongside elbows, knees and head strikes in standing and ground positions. Those permissions have important boundaries: attacks above the collarbone are forbidden, and the document also prohibits attacks to the spine and groin. This is not permission for unrestricted head kicks.

Submissions are allowed without the restrictions of a conventional limited-submission division. The rules also permit certain slams to escape closed guard, back control or submission attempts, but specifically prohibit forward-diving escapes from back submissions and backward-diving escapes from front submissions. Those exceptions qualify the broader permission.

Ordinary matches last seven minutes, while title and main-event contests last nine. A five-referee panel determines the winner if there is no finish, considering positional grappling, submission and knockdown threats, effective strikes, activity and pressure. The system does not display ordinary scoring points on the match scoreboard. Passive defense can lead to a stoppage, and repeated inactivity penalties can bring disqualification.

A different competition after Barboza’s UFC exit

Guilherme Cruz reported that Barboza retired from MMA in August after losing to Esteban Ribovics, ending a 33-fight UFC run. The new booking therefore should not be presented as a reversal of that retirement into another standard MMA bout: the announced competition has its own name, equipment and technical restrictions.

Magomedov brings a separate UFC background. Cruz’s report records five wins and one loss during his tenure between 2014 and 2017, followed by appearances in the PFL and ACA. Those credentials establish the opponents’ shared experience without turning either man’s previous record into a prediction for this different ruleset.

ACBJJ 23 mixes separate rule sets

The reported card pairs Andre Galvao with Rousimar Palhares in another battle match and lists Rodolfo Vieira against Kelvin Gastelum under no-gi rules. Diogo Reis versus Bruno Borges is identified as jiu-jitsu. The categories matter: a striking permission in Barboza’s match cannot automatically be applied to every contest on the lineup.

Two other official ACBJJ graphics independently illustrate the battle-match side of the event. The October 28 announcement pairs Phil Rowe with Gleison Tibau at 80 kilograms. A separate October 29 poster names Joao Zeferino against Rinat Fakhretdinov as a 90-kilogram Grand Title battle match. These are different pairings, not alternate images of Barboza’s announcement.