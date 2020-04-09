Frankie Edgar Willing to Replace Jose Aldo at UFC 250 if he Can’t Compete Against Henry Cejudo

Frankie Edgar Willing to Replace Jose Aldo at UFC 250 if he Can’t Compete

Henry Cejudo is a hot commodity in mixed martial arts today. For as many fighters that he has called out in order to build his legacy, just as many want to fight him. Currently, Cejudo is scheduled to face Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. But, a global virus could very well change the course of those plans as it’s doing with UFC 249. If Aldo is unable to compete, Dominick Cruz has already thrown his name into the hat. And now, so has former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar.

If the current timeline of events is any indication of what will happen at UFC 250, Henry Cejudo will be looking for a new opponent. Because of the global virus, Brazil closed its borders with eight neighboring countries. Also, Latin America’s largest airline company Azul has canceled more than 90% of its international flights. At the moment, Aldo is currently in Brazil and will more than likely not get a chance to leave in order to fight at UFC 250’s new location.

Edgar Calls Out Cejudo via Social Media

Frankie Edgar caught wind of the news and threw his name up for consideration to fight Cejudo. He called Henry out on Twitter, just in case Jose is unable to compete on May 9th.

Hey @HenryCejudo if Aldo can't make it to the show you know I’m game. I ain’t bending any knees but I might put my foot in your ass. — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) April 8, 2020

With so much shuffling happening within matchups, it’s a good idea for Edgar to throw his name in the mix. However, the UFC could end up going with Dominick Cruz for a multitude of reasons.

Cruz has already stated that he is in shape and ready to go. Plus, Edgar is coming off of back to back losses with one of them being for the UFC Featherweight title.