Frankie Edgar Delivers Statement After UFC Busan Loss

Frankie Edgar Thanks Fans After Loss to Korean Zombie

For those who were asleep around 5 am Eastern time, UFC Busan happened in the midst of your dreams. The card featured Chung Sung Jung vs Frankie Edgar at Sajink Arena in Busan, South Korea. During the bout, “Korean Zombie” dominated Frankie Edgar from the beginning of the fight, until it’s TKO ending which lasted less than one round. After, Korean Zombie issued that he would love a shot at newly crowned featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. However, for Edgar, he took to social media to release a statement after the brutal defeat.

Zombie vs Edgar

Zombie didn’t waste any time as soon as the fight began. Swinging wildly, both fighters were going at it as soon as they touched gloves. However, once Edgar shot for an unsuccessful takedown, it was pretty much over from that point on.

Although Frankie survived the first barrage of hammer fists, he wasn’t able to survive ultimately being rocked on the feet, followed by a flurry of fists. And, although Edgar wasn’t able to get the W, he still took to Twitter to let fans know that he is thankful for their support.

Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this damn hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support. #Fe — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) December 21, 2019

“Well not what I had planned coming out here to South Korea, but win like a man and lose like one too. Hats off to the @KoreanZombie on a great performance. I think it may be time to cut this d**n hair. Thank you to my family, team, and fans for the love and support,” wrote Edgar on Twitter.

Next for Frankie

It’s unclear what Frankie will decide to do next in his career. After a bout with Conor McGregor never came to fruition, Frankie ended up facing Korean Zombie after Brian Ortega was unable to compete. However, before all of that, Frankie was in the middle of cutting his way down to the UFC’s bantamweight division.

Whether it’s 135lbs or not, Frankie is still on the quest for UFC gold. Despite the losses, his hunger for more world titles continues.