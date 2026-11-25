Iridium Sports Agency announced the death of MMA striking coach Eddie Cha on November 25, prompting public tributes from Michael Chiesa and Ariel Helwani. Cha worked with fighters including Henry Cejudo, Chan Sung Jung, Zhang Weili and Deiveson Figueiredo during a coaching career that took him from Southern California to Arizona’s Fight Ready team.

The agency’s written tribute focused on the relationships behind that career. It remembered Cha’s commitment to helping athletes from different parts of the world progress to major competition, while emphasizing his generosity and enthusiasm for coaching. Iridium also described him as a devoted family man and a longstanding friend to its staff and clients.

The announcement did not give a cause of death or details of memorial arrangements. Those matters should not be inferred from the condolences posted online. The agency concluded its thread with a farewell to a friend whose influence, it said, extended beyond his work in the sport.

The #TeamIridium family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic passing of our dear friend Eddie Cha. pic.twitter.com/bLzZGbHq3W — IridiumSportsAgency (@TeamIridiumISA) November 25, 2026

Chiesa, Helwani Remember Cha’s Personal Impact

Chiesa’s message, posted earlier on November 25, said he had heard the news and offered condolences. He pointed to Cha’s work with world champions and the regard in which people across MMA held him. Helwani’s separate remembrance centered on personal encounters: he recalled someone approachable, consistently cheerful and ready to help, and expressed sympathy for Cha’s family and friends.

I’m hearing news that Eddie Cha has passed away. Eddie worked with many world champions and was widely respected in the MMA community. May he rest in peace. ❤️ — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 25, 2026

Devastating news. Eddie was a phenomenal coach and a better person. Always smiling, always willing to help, always so lovely to interact with. Awful, tragic, heartbreaking news. My heart goes out to his family and friends. May his memory be a blessing. https://t.co/HNr0a5RzH1 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 25, 2026

From All In MMA to championship training camps

Cha’s route to that level began with building his own athletes rather than immediately attracting established stars. In a January 2022 written UFC profile, he recalled opening All In MMA in Southern California and working with Francisco Rivera, Bobby Green, Darrion Caldwell and the Reyes brothers. Benson Henderson and MMA Lab coach John Crouch later contacted him, preceding his move to Arizona.

By the time of that profile, he was helping prepare Figueiredo for his third fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270. Cha explained that his approach started with what each fighter already did well. Immediate improvements could address the demands of a particular camp, while longer-term technical goals required more time. He also described the substantial hours coaches invested alongside their athletes and the trust involved when a fighter acted on a corner’s instructions.

Fight Ready’s own coaching biography identifies Cha as the professional team’s lead striking coach, with expertise in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Its account of his teaching stresses stance, footwork and hand position before combinations and defense. The gym describes a detailed progression through those fundamentals, rather than shortcuts, and lists his work with beginners as well as professionals.

Revgear’s biographical page also identifies him as the founder of Cha Striking Systems and lists Kelvin Gastelum, Tracy Cortez, Amir Albazi and Henry Corrales among the athletes he coached. That roster extends beyond the championship names most closely associated with him and documents his work with competitors across several UFC divisions.

His connection with Jung also became familiar to MiddleEasy readers through the coach’s 2023 interview about preparing the Korean Zombie and working with Cejudo, alongside his technical assessment of Sean O’Malley’s striking. UFC’s account of Jung’s August 2023 retirement in Singapore described an emotional embrace with Cha after the featherweight’s farewell. That moment showed the personal bond alongside the tactical work normally associated with a fighter’s corner.