EA Sports UFC 6 is adding PRIDE FC on December 11, with a ruleset that allows soccer kicks, stomps and knees to a grounded opponent’s head. Electronic Arts outlined the expansion on November 16 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, taking its MMA game out of the Octagon and into a roped ring.

The new information goes beyond the earlier cover-art announcement. EA has now detailed openweight competition, a Grand Prix tournament and the ways players can bring the current UFC roster into the Japanese promotion’s setting. This is a video-game expansion, not an announcement that PRIDE is returning to stage live fights.

A tournament where damage follows the winner

The Grand Prix offers a pool of 20 PRIDE fighters and a single-elimination format. Health, stamina and visible damage carry into subsequent bouts, so surviving an opponent does not automatically leave a fighter fresh for the next matchup. Openweight brackets also allow competitors of different sizes to meet within the tournament.

EA’s accompanying written trailer description identifies Kazushi Sakuraba, Takanori Gomi and Wanderlei Silva among the additions. The company has not presented that short list as the complete 20-fighter selection; its developer blog says further roster details will follow.

The official reveal below shows the expansion’s virtual ring and presentation. Its written description also confirms that every fighter available to a player in UFC 6 can be used in the PRIDE setting through Fight Now, Quick Fight and Invite a Friend.

PRIDE’s presentation returns with its rules

Alongside the different legal attacks, EA is advertising PRIDE round structures and a new arena built for a 50,000-person crowd. The presentation includes an opening ceremony, extended fighter entrances, Japanese commentary and ring introductions from Lenne Hardt. These are features announced by the developer, rather than conclusions from a hands-on review.

The expansion follows the June launch of UFC 6, whose cover announcement featured Alex Pereira and Max Holloway. EA lists the PRIDE content with the Ultimate Edition, Ultimate Edition Add-On Bundle and Expansion Pass. Its access notice also requires the base game, updates, an internet connection and an EA account; the announcement does not make it a free addition for every Standard Edition owner.

Lead producer Nate McDonald framed the project as a response to player demand in EA’s written announcement:

“Fans have been asking us to bring PRIDE FC into the game for years”

PRIDE has appeared in a licensed UFC game before. UFC’s February 2012 launch notice for Undisputed 3 described a dedicated mode with Bas Rutten and Stephen Quadros on commentary, along with soccer kicks, head stomps and grounded knees. That older release was for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, not the current consoles.

MiddleEasy’s original Undisputed 3 developer interview also discussed mixing UFC competitors into PRIDE weight classes. The new reveal establishes EA’s own version of that crossover. In the earlier interview, developer Neven Dravinski explained that incorporating stomps required decisions about an attacker’s next position and available transitions, not merely adding a strike animation. That historical account illustrates the mechanical work behind a different ruleset; it is not a claim about how EA has implemented its new controls.