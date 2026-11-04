Dzambolat Tedeev Opposes RAF Restrictions On Russian Wrestlers

Dzambolat Tedeev has challenged the proposed restrictions on Russian national-team wrestlers appearing in Real American Freestyle. In a November 2 Instagram statement, the former national coach argued that the athletes, rather than the American promotion, would bear the greater cost of losing those opportunities.

He expressed respect for Khadzhimurat Gatsalov and acknowledged the head coach’s responsibility for results, but considered the threat of replacing selected wrestlers premature and excessively categorical. He questioned the preparation argument by pointing to Americans travelling to recent RAF events in Tbilisi and Moscow before performing well at the world championships.

Tedeev said the league could build around other names, whereas Russian wrestlers might not replace the income. After congratulating the world medalists and noting requests for his response, he defended professional pay as legitimate compensation for years of discipline, restrictions and injuries, rather than disloyalty or a lack of patriotism.

The Selection Threat Behind The Disagreement

Gatsalov’s original November 1 written interview with Match TV identifies the preparation problem he wanted to address. He named Ismail Khaniyev, Ibragim Kadiev and Abdulrashid Sadulaev as wrestlers whose RAF commitments had prevented full participation in the national squad’s conditioning work. While the squad was training in the mountains, he said, they were preparing for the commercial events.

His stated restriction concerned wrestlers selected through the Russian championships. They would compete only at ranking tournaments chosen by the coaching staff. Asked directly whether he would continue allowing RAF appearances, he said he would not and raised the possibility of considering the second- or third-ranked wrestler instead.

He also called for deeper analysis with the coaches and more competition for Sadulaev, who had missed the Russian championships through injury. He wanted everyone competing from the Yarygin tournament at the beginning of the following year. Those qualifications make this a selection-and-preparation dispute, not proof of a blanket legal ban on every Russian athlete.

RAF’s Roster Position And The Abu Dhabi Schedule

RAF has separately disputed suggestions that Russian wrestlers will no longer participate. Its November 2 written statement, attributed to CEO and co-founder Chad Bronstein, says they remain part of the roster and are scheduled for events in Abu Dhabi, Chicago and New York, including current and former world champions.

The promotion’s position is that it will continue creating international opportunities for elite wrestlers. That statement addresses its own scheduled participation; it does not establish an agreement with the national coaching staff or an exemption for any particular athlete. Neither side’s announcement settles the other’s authority over team selection.

There is a concrete upcoming test of the competing positions. RAF’s current November 14 Abu Dhabi card still lists Sadulaev against Dauren Kurugliev in a light heavyweight match at Etihad Arena. The listing advertises an 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time start. It is a scheduled contest, not a result or a guarantee that the lineup cannot change.

The same official page identifies Russian competitors Zabit Magomedsharipov and Umar Nurmagomedov in crossover matches against Giga Chikadze and Urijah Faber. The page lists Sadulaev’s contest separately from its championship bouts, without advertising a belt at stake in his meeting with Kurugliev. Tedeev’s post is an objection to the restriction, not confirmation that it has been withdrawn.