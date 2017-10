It’s wild to think UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is only 11-0 in his MMA career with nine of those 11 wins coming via KO/TKO. In MMA terms Garbrandt is relatively inexperienced.

When you fight at 135 pounds but hit like you fight at 170 pounds, power can narrow the experience gap.

Before UFC 217, let’s watch 15 of the best Cody Garbrandt knockdowns in his short but violent MMA career.