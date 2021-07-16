Dustin Poirier Receives ‘Sleepy McGregor’ Chain From Jake Paul, Confirms Charity Auction

Despite what Colby Covington will try to convince you of, Dustin Poirier is generally a pretty good guy. This is evident by the fact that he will be auctioning the Conor McGregor chain that Jake Paul sent him, to raise money for his charity.

The younger Paul brother got a diamond studded chain made of Conor McGregor, slumped over after his KO loss to Poirier in January. After Dustin was victorious in his third fight with the Irishman, Jake offered to send him the $100k chain to the Diamond, as a congratulatory gift.

Earlier this week Jake said that Dustin was going to be using this chain to sell and make money for his charity. The Louisiana native confirmed this with a recent post to his Twitter, where he shared a picture of himself holding the chain fresh out of the package, saying that he would be holding an auction to raise money for the “Good Fight Foundation.”

“Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @TheGoodFightFDN To do something big in Lafayette!!”

Dustin Poirier Raises Money For Charity

One of the big stories surrounding Dustin Poirier over the last few years, has been the work that he is doing with his charity. His main focus is on helping youth in Louisiana, and giving back to his community in Lafayette, but his reach has expanded beyond this.

Recently it was revealed that he was going to be doing work with MMA veteran Justin Wren, and former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao, to help build houses for Pygmy people. This was something that he brought up again in his post-fight speech after Conor McGregor broke his leg at UFC 264.

Dustin Poirier often sells his fight kits at auctions similar to the one that he will be holding for the Sleepy Mac chain. It is good to see that he is continuing to find ways to raise money for his charity and to continue helping people.