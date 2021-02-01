Dustin Poirier Gives His Blessing For Charles Oliveira And Michael Chandler To Fight For Vacant Title

After getting the biggest win of his career over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier knows that his next fight will be for the title. However he would not be mad if the UFC gives the shot to Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira first.

For years, Poirier has been in the UFC’s trenches, working and rebuilding himself in the efforts to get undisputed gold. He got extremely close too, winning the interim strap before failing to unify it against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now Dustin is in an even better position, with Khabib apparently retiring, and he, himself having beat nearly everyone in the top five. After his most recent win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, he even declared himself the uncrowned champ at 155lb.

Let Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler Fight For The Belt

Naturally, as he feels himself to be the uncrowned champ, Dustin Poirier is not surprised to have so many people calling him out. Speaking in a recent interview, he explained what it is like having to have everyone gunning for him like this.

“I’ve got a target on my back,” Poirier said. “(I’m a former) interim world champion, I just knocked out Conor McGregor, and now I’m No. 1 and the only person above me, (Khabib Nurmagomedov), might never fight again. “People want to climb that ladder, and in order to do that, you’ve got to beat the guys at the top. You’ve got to beat the next guys in line, so I understand why the target is on my back, and I wear it proudly. “I am the uncrowned lightweight champ. If Khabib’s out, I am the best in the division. Former interim world champion, former title challenger. I just took out a two-division former world champion. I am the champ. I know that.”

With that said, Poirier would not be bothered if the UFC decided to put the title up for grabs without him. He knows that he is the top dog, but having Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira fight for the title first would be fine by him.

“I want to be the world champion, and Charles is a guy that’s paid his dues,” Poirier said. “He’s earned where he’s at, no doubt about it. Let him and Chandler fight for the belt. If they want Chandler in there for the title, and he’s calling for the title. Let them fight for the belt. I’ll take a step back and just watch.”

What’s Next For Dustin Poirier?

That is the question on everyone’s mind, and with him saying that he would not mind if others fight for the belt, that leaves an open question as to what the future holds for Dustin Poirier.

One thing that he is not ruling out, is a third fight with Conor McGregor. However he says that this is not something that has been discussed with him, in any real way.

“It’s tough to call,” Poirier said. “I don’t know what they’re saying behind closed doors. And I haven’t been reached out yet by the UFC or by Conor’s management about the trilogy fight. So I’m not sure what’s going to happen. I haven’t been reached out to the UFC about anything.”

For now, he is just going to take some time off with his family, before he gets back to the drawing board and decides where to go from here.

“The future is bright, for sure,” Poirier said. “I haven’t even really thought about it that far. Might go on a snow trip with my wife and my daughter in a couple of weeks. That’s what next.”

